Florida Studio Theatre Announces 2022 WRITE A PLAY Educator of the Year

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the WRITE A PLAY Educator of the Year for the 2021-2022 academic year: Ricardo Robinson-Shinall. As the Fine Arts Department Chair at Braden River High School, Robinson-Shinall teaches theatre and dance and has been integral to the theatre program's expansion and excellent standing in the community. Robinson-Shinall will be recognized for his dedication to inspiring his students through the art of playwriting during an awards ceremony on Saturday, May 14: FST's Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) Day. An annual celebration of children's imagination and creativity, YPF Day marks the culmination of FST's WRITE A PLAY program-an arts-in-education initiative giving students the example, inspiration, and tools to write their own plays.

"Ricardo exemplifies an arts educator," said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "He supports all of his students and fosters their creativity, development, and talents-both onstage and off. Since 2018, he has brought playwriting to his students through our WRITE A PLAY program and has been instrumental in helping us create new curriculum for middle and high school students to learn about theatre technology and production. We deeply value our partnership with Mr. Robinson-Shinall and consider him a valuable collaborator and asset to our arts education community."

This year, two of Robinson-Shinall's students wrote a winning play, Vending Machine Envy, and another student received an Honorable Mention for their play, Worst Day Ever?

"I am so completely honored to be recognized as Educator of the Year by Florida Studio Theatre and its WRITE A PLAY program," said Ricardo Robinson-Shinall. "After the last two years and all the challenges in teaching, it is nice to be recognized for doing the two things I love most in the world: Teaching and Theatre."

Originally from Mississippi, Robinson-Shinall attended the University of Southern Mississippi, with a major in Vocal Music Education and a minor in Theatre/Dance Performance. Since he took on the role of Theatre Director at Braden River High School eight years ago, the program has grown in size and reputation. With Robinson-Shinall at the helm, Braden River's annual schoolwide musical has become a staple event in Manatee County. Under his direction, the school's Thespian Troupe (#8474) has consistently received superior ratings at both district- and state-level festivals.

Robinson-Shinall is also the director of The Marching Band of Pirates Colorguard, who are five-time Florida Class 3A State Marching Band Champions. He also serves on the Board of Directors for The Florida Federation of Colorguards Circuit (FFCC) as well as on the board for Our Marching Counts and The Cookout-organizations that promote diversity and inclusion in the marching/pageantry arts.

For more information about FST's WRITE A PLAY program, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org or call FST's WRITE A PLAY Coordinator, Shelby Lynhall, at 941.366.9797.