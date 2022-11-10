Florida State Theatre Family-Friendly Holiday Tradition, DECK THE HALLS, Returns With An All-New Show

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is excited to bring children and their families the magic of the holiday season with the latest iteration of Deck the Halls. This interactive family-friendly, music-filled show celebrates everything that makes Hanukkah and Christmas in Sarasota special. Since Deck the Halls was first produced in 2016, the show has become a holiday tradition for many families here on the Suncoast. This year, the festivities return with all-new sketches, all-new songs, and all-new memories ready for the making. Created by Sarah Durham and Caroline Saldivar, Deck the Halls plays select Saturdays and Sundays starting December 3 in FST's Keating Theatre.

"I love that Deck the Halls is a holiday tradition for families in our community," said Caroline Saldivar, who is also FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "It is especially exciting to see children come back year after year and grow up right in front of our eyes in the audience. Our goal has always been to make FST's Children's Theatre Series a regular part of families' lives and to have that at the holidays is just icing on the cake."

Deck the Halls is part of a four-show subscription package. Also included in the Children's Theatre Series subscription package is Charlotte's Web, a heartwarming adaptation of E.B. White's inspiring story, The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe, an inventive retelling of the timeless classic by C.S. Lewis, and The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays, a collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world. Subscriptions for all four Children's Theatre shows are now on sale for only $20-just $5 per person per show. Single tickets are also available for $10 per ticket. Subscriptions and tickets are now on sale at 941.366.9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

"This year's rendition of Deck the Halls is going to bring the same joy of the holidays that our audience has experienced over the last few years, but with new musical numbers, new elves, and a new framework," said Sarah Durham, one of the co-writers of the show. "Instead of the elves going on an adventure trying to find Santa-which we've done in the past-he and Mrs. Claus will be joining us for the entire show this year!"

Inspired by the community and popular culture, this year's rendition of Deck the Halls will lovingly spoof everything from outrageous baking shows and Hallmark holiday movies to snowbirds and limited Sarasota parking-all shared through a family-friendly lens. Audiences can also expect classic holiday songs-such as "Frosty the Snowman" and "The Eight Days of Hannukah"-and original comedy sketches featuring four of Santa's favorite elves.

Cast in this show are Cameron Clements, Linnzie Hays, Athena Jean-Etienne, Deonta Mitchell, Keegan Penny, and Storm Tracy, all members of FST's Acting Apprentice company.

DECK THE HALLS PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE*

Saturday, December 3 at 10AM and 12PM

Sunday, December 4 at 10AM

Saturday, December 10 at 10AM and 12PM

Sunday, December 11 at 10AM

Saturday, December 17 at 10AM

Sunday, December 18 at 10AM

Saturday, December 24 at 10AM

*Additional performance dates may be added later in the season

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact- providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 230,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, FST Improv, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where the street meets the elite - where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.