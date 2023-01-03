FST's Original Cabaret, THE 70S: MORE THAN A DECADE, Returns For A Limited Engagement Run

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that its Winter Cabaret Series opener, The '70s: More Than A Decade, will return to the theatre for a special encore run in March 2023. After playing nine shows a week for nineteen weeks, The 70s: More Than A Decade will have its final performance in FST's Court Cabaret on Sunday, February 12, as planned.

Due to high audience demand, FST will then present an encore production of The 70s: More Than a Decade in its Keating Theatre, where it will play March 8-19, 2023. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham and with Musical Arrangements by Jim Prosser, this dynamic Cabaret traces a pivotal decade and some of the greatest music ever recorded. Single tickets cost $29-39 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and 941.366.9000.

"'The 70s' have really proved to be 'More Than a Decade,'" said Lead Developer Rebecca Hopkins. "The audience's response has been phenomenal-they have connected to this show on every level. This Cabaret will go down as one my personal favorites, and I know I'm not alone. We all love watching the audience interact with the performers and the music. We are thrilled to be able to bring the show back."

With music made famous by The Who, Carole King, The Bee Gees, and Marvin Gaye, The '70s: More Than A Decade celebrates the diverse musical styles and sounds that emerged during this important decade in American history. Featuring such songs as "Joy to the World," "Let It Be," "Stayin' Alive," and more, this dynamic Cabaret explores how the events of the 1970s were reflected in the music.

Returning for a limited engagement run, The 70s: More Than A Decade will play in FST's Keating Theatre from March 8-19, 2023. Single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and 941.366.9000.