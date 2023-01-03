Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FST's Original Cabaret, THE 70S: MORE THAN A DECADE, Returns For A Limited Engagement Run

Due to high audience demand, FST will then present an encore production of The 70s: More Than a Decade in its Keating Theatre, where it will play March 8-19, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  

FST's Original Cabaret, THE 70S: MORE THAN A DECADE, Returns For A Limited Engagement Run

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that its Winter Cabaret Series opener, The '70s: More Than A Decade, will return to the theatre for a special encore run in March 2023. After playing nine shows a week for nineteen weeks, The 70s: More Than A Decade will have its final performance in FST's Court Cabaret on Sunday, February 12, as planned.

Due to high audience demand, FST will then present an encore production of The 70s: More Than a Decade in its Keating Theatre, where it will play March 8-19, 2023. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham and with Musical Arrangements by Jim Prosser, this dynamic Cabaret traces a pivotal decade and some of the greatest music ever recorded. Single tickets cost $29-39 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and 941.366.9000.

"'The 70s' have really proved to be 'More Than a Decade,'" said Lead Developer Rebecca Hopkins. "The audience's response has been phenomenal-they have connected to this show on every level. This Cabaret will go down as one my personal favorites, and I know I'm not alone. We all love watching the audience interact with the performers and the music. We are thrilled to be able to bring the show back."

With music made famous by The Who, Carole King, The Bee Gees, and Marvin Gaye, The '70s: More Than A Decade celebrates the diverse musical styles and sounds that emerged during this important decade in American history. Featuring such songs as "Joy to the World," "Let It Be," "Stayin' Alive," and more, this dynamic Cabaret explores how the events of the 1970s were reflected in the music.

Returning for a limited engagement run, The 70s: More Than A Decade will play in FST's Keating Theatre from March 8-19, 2023. Single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and 941.366.9000.




Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College Presents Listening to Women Series Photo
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College Presents 'Listening to Women' Series
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College (OLLI at Ringling College) presents its fourth annual Listening to Women, a six-session series featuring women whose innovations and accomplishments are having an impact and influencing lives locally and globally.
January Events Announced at Creative Liberties Photo
January Events Announced at Creative Liberties
Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, is gearing up for a new year filled with art and artists.
EnsembleNewSRQ Presents A Tribute To Composer George Crumb On January 16 Photo
EnsembleNewSRQ Presents A Tribute To Composer George Crumb On January 16
The composer George Crumb (1929-2022) has been celebrated as one of the 20th century's most adventurous and exceptional composers. ensembleNewSRQ (enSRQ) pays tribute to him with “George Crumb Tribute: Remembering an American Icon and Those He Influenced,” a concert showcasing two works, “Black Angels” and “Madrigals,” by the trailblazing composer.
Choral Artists Receives Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County For Upcoming TH Photo
Choral Artists Receives Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County For Upcoming THE CHILDREN'S MARCH
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently granted $15,000, from the Martha Leiter and Nancy Streetman Fund II, to Choral Artists of Sarasota to help fund its March 2023 concert of “The Children's March,” a dramatic work that uses song and narration to tell the story of a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights era.

More Hot Stories For You


Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College Presents 'Listening to Women' SeriesOsher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College Presents 'Listening to Women' Series
January 3, 2023

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College (OLLI at Ringling College) presents its fourth annual Listening to Women, a six-session series featuring women whose innovations and accomplishments are having an impact and influencing lives locally and globally.
January Events Announced at Creative LibertiesJanuary Events Announced at Creative Liberties
January 3, 2023

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, is gearing up for a new year filled with art and artists.
EnsembleNewSRQ Presents A Tribute To Composer George Crumb On January 16EnsembleNewSRQ Presents A Tribute To Composer George Crumb On January 16
December 28, 2022

The composer George Crumb (1929-2022) has been celebrated as one of the 20th century's most adventurous and exceptional composers. ensembleNewSRQ (enSRQ) pays tribute to him with “George Crumb Tribute: Remembering an American Icon and Those He Influenced,” a concert showcasing two works, “Black Angels” and “Madrigals,” by the trailblazing composer.
Choral Artists Receives Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County For Upcoming THE CHILDREN'S MARCHChoral Artists Receives Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County For Upcoming THE CHILDREN'S MARCH
December 27, 2022

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently granted $15,000, from the Martha Leiter and Nancy Streetman Fund II, to Choral Artists of Sarasota to help fund its March 2023 concert of “The Children's March,” a dramatic work that uses song and narration to tell the story of a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights era.
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Extended Again at Florida Studio TheatreSOMETHING ROTTEN! Extended Again at Florida Studio Theatre
December 27, 2022

 Florida Studio Theatre has extend its production of the hit musical comedy, Something Rotten!, yet again. The 10-time Tony Award-nominated show will now play at Florida Studio Theatre through January 14, 2023.
share