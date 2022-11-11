FST Presents Florida Premiere of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the 2019 Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist, What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. Inspired by the playwright's own experiences as a teenager participating in Constitutional debates across the country, What the Constitution Means to Me breathes new life into America's founding document. Directed by Kate Alexander (Associate Director At-Large), FST's production of What the Constitution Means to Me begins playing December 7 in FST's Gompertz Theatre. Single tickets range from $25-39 and are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

What the Constitution Means to Me became a success Off-Broadway during the 2018-2019 season, and transferred to Broadway, where it opened at the Helen Hayes Theater in March 2019. The initial 12-week engagement of the Broadway production was extended twice and became a smash hit at the box office.

"This play truly personalizes the Constitution," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "After reading the script, I was reminded that the Constitution is not just a document for the government to use to manage its citizens, it tells us what our rights and freedoms are. What the Constitution Means to Me also shows us why the Constitution has withstood the test of time."

Written by two-time Obie Award-winner Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me looks at the US Constitution through the lens of how it directly impacted Schreck's life and the lives of four generations of women in her family.

Playing the role of Heidi is Amy Bodnar (FST debut), who was featured in the Broadway productions of Oklahoma! and Ragtime. She recently performed in the World Premiere of Freedom Rider at Alabama Shakespeare/Crossroads Theater and The Streets of New York at Irish Repertory Theater.

Joining Bodnar onstage is Kevin Loreque, who plays many roles over the course of the play. Loreque was most recently seen on television in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Godfather of Harlem, and Pose. He returns to FST after playing Patsy in FST's production of Spamalot (2014).

In Act II, the character of Heidi debates a young woman about whether the Constitution should be abolished or not. Playing the role of the young debater are Deysha Nelson and Marissa Gast, who will share the role. Nelson was last seen at FST in the Mainstage production of brownsville song (b-side for tray) in 2017. Gast is currently an Acting Apprentice at FST and recently played Charlotte in FST's production of Charlotte's Web.

The production's creative team includes Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Mari Taylor Floyd (Costume Design), Thom Korp (Sound Design), and Ethan Vail (Lighting Design). Casting by Alexa Vetter Torres.

FST's production of What the Constitution Means to Me is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, the Shubert Foundation, and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Thank you to our media sponsor, Sarasota Magazine.