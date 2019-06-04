FST Improv Continues The Fireworks This Independence Day Weekend

Florida Studio Theatre's home Improv team presents When X Meets Y: American Revolution, a special holiday improv show celebrating Independence Day. Inspired by audience suggestions and three random notes on the keyboard, members of FST Improv will weave a story of love and laughter that unfolds during the American Revolution. When X Meets Y: American Revolution will play in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre at 7:30PM on Saturday, July 6. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by calling FST's Box Office at (941) 366-9000, or at FloridaStudioTheatre.org. Full menu and bar are available. Doors open one hour prior to the show.

Just as waterfront fireworks and the local annual boat show have become Independence Day traditions in Sarasota, so has FST Improv's special July 4th-themed show. When X Meets Y: American Revolution follows a band of colonists as they fight the British, but with an exciting romantic twist. Audience members suggest the protagonist's occupation and in which colony the story is set. The improvisers take it from there, bringing history to life in the form of a memorable comedic musical. In previous years, love stories of "The Cobbler from Virginia" and "The Blacksmith from Maryland" have been created on the spot by FST Improv's cast of musical improvisers.

"Our cast of When X Meets Y will put a fresh comedic spin on Independence Day with a completely original musical inspired by audience suggestions, along with what we may-or may not-remember from American history," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "I'm pretty confident that the American Revolution has never been more alluring or funnier than when FST Improv takes to the stage with this period-style holiday special."

Performing in this year's musical fight for love and independence are Jamie Day, Andrew Deeb, Asia Dekle, Chris Friday, Patrick Jackson, Kathryn Parks, and Maria Schaedler-Luera.

Make the 4th of July holiday last longer with When X Meets Y: American Revolution, which plays on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30PM in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by calling FST's Box Office at (941) 366-9000, or at FloridaStudioTheatre.org. Full menu and bar are available. Doors open one hour prior to the show.





