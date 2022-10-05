FST Improv Announces Fall Season Lineup

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces its lineup of upcoming FST Improv performances October 8 - December 31, 2022. From the no-holds-barred comedy showdown Out of Bounds and the improvised holiday musical, Treble in Paradise, to a comedic whodunit, To Die For, and more, this fall season features a wide array of performance styles and techniques. Tickets are $15 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

Kicking off the fall season on Saturday, October 8, is Out of Bounds, where two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in the ultimate comedy competition. In back-to-back rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience's laughter and applause. At Out of Bounds, the audience decides which team will emerge triumphant.

"Out of Bounds is one of my favorite shows of the year," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "The competitive spirit of the show gets all the performers amped up, but at the end of the day, we are all teammates. In our hearts, we're laughing at the other team's jokes just as much as we're laughing at our own."

Just in time for Halloween, FST Improv presents We're Doomed, an original, fully-improvised horror movie, for just two nights: Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Based on a title provided by the audience, members of FST Improv will create an entertaining and humorous show featuring all the twists and turns, suspense, and tropes that are synonymous with thrillers.

Next up is Treble in Paradise, an all-new improvised holiday musical playing Friday nights beginning November 25. Inspired by one location and three random notes on the keyboard, the cast of Treble in Paradise creates a fully improvised musical on the spot. With no scripts, no musical score, and absolutely no idea what will happen next, FST's ensemble of improvisers will deliver full-blown musical numbers, drama, and spontaneous choreography in this musical improv show.

"We've done improvised musicals in the past, but this is the first time that we've had a holiday-themed musical improv show play for weeks in a row," said Luera. "There's this undeniable connection between music and the holidays, so we thought it was fitting that we mash up the two as we start to get into a celebratory spirit."





Playing Saturday nights alongside Treble in Paradise is To Die For, a comedic whodunit with a new suspect every night. After debuting this spring, To Die For returns to FST's Bowne's Lab on December 2-this time with a fun, film-noir spin. This popular murder mystery show features a cast of quirky characters and a plucky detective who will go to extreme lengths to crack the case.

Bringing FST Improv's fall season-and the calendar year-to a close is Resolution Rewind, a collage of the best games, sketches, and more, of 2022. Core members of FST Improv will put together a lineup of the audience's favorite games to provide audiences with a comedic retrospective. Audiences should be prepared to share their highlights of the past year and to join FST's improvisers for a champagne toast to ring in the new year.

Back for another season of laughter are returning cast members: Kevin Allen, Ariel Blue, Valerie Dale, Sylvia Day, Sarah Durham, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Will Luera, Shawn McWhinnie, Kathryn Parks, Sal Piccolo, Kyle Shoemaker, Basia Sroka, Autumn Steiner, and Matt Walker. New members of FST Improv are Jack Bausch, Cameron Clements, Keegan Penny, Sammy Pontello, and Storm Tracy. Jim Prosser or Helena Rankin will serve as musical improvisers on the piano at each performance.