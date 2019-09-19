FST Extends WHO LOVES YOU

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension of its Summer Cabaret, Who Loves You: Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond. Produced in association with Sharon Klein Productions, Who Loves You is a celebration of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, one of the most successful groups in music history. Called "Dynamite" and "Sharp" by The Observer, this high-energy music revue features the signature songs and dance moves of The Four Seasons and the musicians they inspired. Who Loves You is now held over through October 17, 2019 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Tickets range from $34-39 and are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org, or by calling (941) 366-9000.

This musical salute to The Four Seasons delivers dynamic performances of some of the group's most beloved songs like "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)." To take the show a step further, Who Loves You also features energetic renditions of other incredible songs that were on the airwaves at the same time as The Four Seasons, such as "Splish, Splash" and "God Only Knows."

"So much of that era's music makes you want to get up and dance!" shared Mick Bleyer, who has been part of Who Loves You for three years. "We definitely encourage dancing-it's difficult to be singing about everybody getting up and having a good time when you just have an audience staring back at you, unmoving. Audience participation isn't necessary, of course-but all are welcome to bop along in their seats as we sing some Bobby Darin, Mama's and the Papas, Beach Boys and Elvis."

Audiences are calling Who Loves You "Vibrant," "Exceptional," and "The best tribute to Frankie Valli that we have seen." Critics agree, praising the cast's first-rate talent and musical arrangements. Total Theater states that the show "Couldn't be better," while The Observer claims that it "Hits a high note." The Venice Gondolier-Sun calls Who Loves You "Terrific" and "One of the great ones [Cabarets]."

Performing in Who Loves You are cast members Mick Bleyer, Charlie Levy, Michael Maricondi, and Peter Romagna. "They have tremendous musical ears, so they make the job easy," said Levy of his cast mates. "I love that we are able to add a bit of our own personalities into the show. We all rather like each other and have lots of fun performing together."

