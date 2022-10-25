FST Celebrates the Music and Impact of Stevie Wonder in New Cabaret

Florida Studio Theatre presents the original music revue, A Place in the Sun - A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician whose catalogue spans six decades and multiple musical genres. Created by Jason Cannon, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, this all-new Cabaret takes audiences through the beloved songbook of musical pioneer Stevie Wonder. Featuring such timeless hits as "I Just Called to Say I Love You," "Isn't She Lovely?," and "Superstition," A Place in the Sun begins playing November 16 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

A Place in the Sun is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Cabaret subscription package is The '70s - More Than A Decade, exploring a pivotal decade in American history and some of the greatest music ever recorded, along with Reel Music, celebrating the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the past century. Subscriptions for all three Winter Cabaret shows are on sale for as little as $49 at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941. 366.9000.

Stevie Wonder is an American singer-songwriter who grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and released his first single, "Fingertips," in 1963 at the age of thirteen. Since then, Wonder has earned the status of the most-awarded solo artist of all time, with 25 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the 1984 film, The Woman in Red. Wonder is also the only artist to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times for consecutive album releases. He has been inducted into the Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2014, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.

"Stevie Wonder has been cranking music out for over 60 years and it has become pervasive in our world," said Jason Cannon, the show's Lead Developer. "He is genius at using upbeat, positive music to approach difficult ideas, and his music always leaves you feeling hopeful. Wonder has not only released countless hits, but his songs have become woven into our lives and cultural identity."

Directing this new Cabaret is FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo, who has directed over a dozen FST original music revues, including this season's The '70s: More Than A Decade. Darren Server, who is back at FST for his seventh season, serves as the show's Music Director.

Bringing Stevie Wonder's enduring music to life are Joshua Pyram, Ben Senneff, and Hannah Taylor. Pyram and Senneff make their FST debuts with A Place in the Sun. Pyram has appeared in productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Passing Strange, and Company. Senneff has been featured in musical and theatrical productions at the John Patrick Theater, Timber Lake Playhouse, and Weston Playhouse. Taylor returns to FST after being part of last season's contemporary country music Cabaret, Friends in Low Places.

Backing up the trio are Sean Holland on piano and Marcus James on drums. Holland has played Orpheus in the opera Orpheus in the Underworld, Seaweed J. Stubbs in Hairspray, and Dormont in the one act opera, La Scala Di Seta. James returns to FST after playing drums in the 2019-2020 Winter Cabaret, Light My Fire, and has toured across the country as well as in Europe with his Pop punk band, Super Prime.

The production's creative team includes Alex Price (Scenic Design), Mari Taylor Floyd (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), and Thom Korp (Sound Design).

FST's production of A Place in the Sun - A Tribute to Stevie Wonder is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, the Shubert Foundation, and The Exchange. Thank you to our media sponsors, the Herald Tribune Media Group and ABC7.