Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FST Announces Lineup For Its 39th Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival

Readings will take place on April 21, April 28, and May 5 at 3PM.

Mar. 22, 2023  

FST Announces Lineup For Its 39th Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival

Florida Studio Theatre has announced its 39th Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival, presenting three staged readings of new works by contemporary American playwrights. This year's Festival features the quirky comedy, Advice by Brent Askari, the heartfelt one-man musical, Todd vs. The Titanic by Scott Rothman, Joe Kinosian, and Kellen Blair, and the dark comedy, Bleeding Hearts by Steve Yockey. Readings will take place on April 21, April 28, and May 5 at 3PM each day in FST's Keating Theatre. Subscriptions to all three readings are $15-25. Single tickets are $10. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling FST's Box Office at 941.366.9000.

As Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre, FST is heavily invested in New Play Development. To date, FST has produced over 30 World Premieres, many of which have been nurtured through the theatre's artistic initiatives. Through reading series, like the Burdick New Play Festival, FST gives select works-in-progress a platform, a live audience, artistic support, and valuable feedback.

The playwrights highlighted in this Festival will each travel to Sarasota for a week of rehearsals with FST's artistic staff and guest artists. At the end of each week of development sessions, a staged reading of their play or musical will be performed for a live audience, followed by a discussion with the audience about the work-in-progress.

"We have the ability to shape these stories with the help of a live audience, who are essential to the creative process," said FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo. "I'm particularly excited about this year's Festival because we're working with playwrights who have been at the top of our list to collaborate with for years."

"Not only do we cultivate and produce new works that create conversation, but we support the artists who we believe will be leading those conversations for years to come." says FST Associate Director Sean Daniels. "These are some of the most in-demand writers of our time, and they all have chosen to develop their theatrical work here, with the support of Florida Studio Theatre."

A full Festival schedule can be found at the end of this release. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.




Florida Studio Theatre Presents The World Premiere Comedy, VISIT JOE WHITEFEATHER (AND BRI Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Presents The World Premiere Comedy, VISIT JOE WHITEFEATHER (AND BRING THE FAMILY!)
Florida Studio Theatre will present the World Premiere of Visit Joe Whitefeather (and bring the family!) by award-winning playwright Bruce Graham.
Step In Time To Get Your Tickets For Disney And Cameron Mackintoshs MARY POPPINS Photo
Step In Time To Get Your Tickets For Disney And Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS
One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts of a whole new generation of audiences as Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 9.
All Star Childrens Foundation Welcomes New Board Member Photo
All Star Children's Foundation Welcomes New Board Member
All Star Children’s Foundation has welcomed a new member to its board of directors: Byron Shinn. Shinn is a partner with Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors, a nationally acclaimed accounting and advisory firm. He brings 42 years of public accounting experience to the All Star team.
Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of A PLACE IN THE SUN: A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of A PLACE IN THE SUN: A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced that, due to continued audience demand, the theatre is extending its high-energy Cabaret, A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, for a third, and final, time.

More Hot Stories For You


Florida Studio Theatre Presents The World Premiere Comedy, VISIT JOE WHITEFEATHER (AND BRING THE FAMILY!)Florida Studio Theatre Presents The World Premiere Comedy, VISIT JOE WHITEFEATHER (AND BRING THE FAMILY!)
March 21, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre will present the World Premiere of Visit Joe Whitefeather (and bring the family!) by award-winning playwright Bruce Graham.
Step In Time To Get Your Tickets For Disney And Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINSStep In Time To Get Your Tickets For Disney And Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS
March 17, 2023

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts of a whole new generation of audiences as Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 9.
All Star Children's Foundation Welcomes New Board MemberAll Star Children's Foundation Welcomes New Board Member
March 17, 2023

All Star Children’s Foundation has welcomed a new member to its board of directors: Byron Shinn. Shinn is a partner with Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors, a nationally acclaimed accounting and advisory firm. He brings 42 years of public accounting experience to the All Star team.
Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of A PLACE IN THE SUN: A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDERFlorida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of A PLACE IN THE SUN: A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER
March 15, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced that, due to continued audience demand, the theatre is extending its high-energy Cabaret, A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, for a third, and final, time.
FST Improv Announces Run of COMEDY ROULETTE and Annual Aprils Fools Event, TOURNAMENT OF FOOLSFST Improv Announces Run of COMEDY ROULETTE and Annual Aprils Fools Event, TOURNAMENT OF FOOLS
March 15, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced the run of the popular free-form show, FST Improv Presents: Comedy Roulette and the date for FST Improv Presents: Tournament of Fools, a one-night-only performance for April Fool's Day.
share