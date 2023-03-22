FST Announces Lineup For Its 39th Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival

Florida Studio Theatre has announced its 39th Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival, presenting three staged readings of new works by contemporary American playwrights. This year's Festival features the quirky comedy, Advice by Brent Askari, the heartfelt one-man musical, Todd vs. The Titanic by Scott Rothman, Joe Kinosian, and Kellen Blair, and the dark comedy, Bleeding Hearts by Steve Yockey. Readings will take place on April 21, April 28, and May 5 at 3PM each day in FST's Keating Theatre. Subscriptions to all three readings are $15-25. Single tickets are $10. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling FST's Box Office at 941.366.9000.

As Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre, FST is heavily invested in New Play Development. To date, FST has produced over 30 World Premieres, many of which have been nurtured through the theatre's artistic initiatives. Through reading series, like the Burdick New Play Festival, FST gives select works-in-progress a platform, a live audience, artistic support, and valuable feedback.

The playwrights highlighted in this Festival will each travel to Sarasota for a week of rehearsals with FST's artistic staff and guest artists. At the end of each week of development sessions, a staged reading of their play or musical will be performed for a live audience, followed by a discussion with the audience about the work-in-progress.

"We have the ability to shape these stories with the help of a live audience, who are essential to the creative process," said FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo. "I'm particularly excited about this year's Festival because we're working with playwrights who have been at the top of our list to collaborate with for years."

"Not only do we cultivate and produce new works that create conversation, but we support the artists who we believe will be leading those conversations for years to come." says FST Associate Director Sean Daniels. "These are some of the most in-demand writers of our time, and they all have chosen to develop their theatrical work here, with the support of Florida Studio Theatre."

A full Festival schedule can be found at the end of this release. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.