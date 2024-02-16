Embracing Our Differences Welcomes Christina Fraser as Director of Operations

Embracing Our Differences recently named Christina Fraser as its director of operations. With an extensive background spanning the nonprofit, arts, and administrative sectors within the region, Fraser brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role. As EOD’s director of operations, she will assume the responsibility of managing project and operational systems, including programming and exhibitions, while also contributing to strategic planning efforts.

Sarah Wertheimer, executive director of Embracing Our Differences, emphasizes the significance of Fraser's appointment, stating, "This marks a pivotal moment for EOD as we expand our operations. Recognizing the need for dedicated leadership in this area, Christina emerged as the ideal candidate. Her innate talent for strategizing and implementing efficient processes will undoubtedly propel EOD forward.” She adds that Fraser’s appointment underscores Embracing Our Differences' commitment to fostering excellence in its mission to promote kindness, inclusion and respect through art and education. “We are honored to welcome her and excited for what’s to come.”

Fraser distinguishes herself as an analytical and innovative thinker, adept at envisioning the broader strategic landscape and crafting actionable plans that deliver tangible results. Her vibrant enthusiasm fosters collaboration and engenders trust among both internal teams and external partners. Most recently, as senior director of business operations at the Sarasota Art Museum, Fraser showcased her prowess in cultivating financial and administrative efficiencies while expertly guiding business operations towards success. Fraser holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida. The Florida native finds great joy in spending time outdoors, particularly at the beach and exploring new destinations with her family.

“I am delighted to be joining Embracing Our Differences, an organization whose mission has always resonated with my values,” says Fraser. “I look forward to contributing to its ongoing efforts in making a positive difference in our communities.”

For more information about Embracing Our Differences, please call 941-404-5710 or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.