Entertainment icon Dwight Yoakam returns to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8 p.m., bringing his unmistakable voice to Sarasota once more. Yoakam was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and is set to receive the prestigious President's Award at the 67th annual BMI Country Awards on November 12 at BMI's Nashville office. He has also been honored with the "Artist of the Year Award" from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization. Yoakam's SiriusXM channel, Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat, is entirely curated by Yoakam and features music from the icon's extensive career, as well as celebrates the Bakersfield sound and California Country and has seen esteemed guests as Bob Weir, Post Malone, Beck, Emmylou Harris, Jakob Dylan, Bob Lefsetz and more. This December, Yoakam will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with a six-night residency at the Encore Theater titled "An Evening with Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat."

Dwight Yoakam has sold over 25 million albums worldwide, with five reaching the #1 spot on Billboard. He is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner and has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums. He has collaborated with everyone from Beck to Kid Rock, ZZ Top, Hunter S. Thompson and Jack White. He has toured with the likes of Buck Owens, Johnny Cash and Hüsker Dü. Yoakam's latest album, Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars..., was released in 2016. Rolling Stone Country raves, "Yoakam sounds right at home on these new versions," while NPR Music praises, "You can hear Yoakam making masterful choices on every phrase."

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam has also appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade, Panic Room, Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig, as well as the Amazon series Goliath. Over the course of his storied acting career, he has worked with the likes of Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto, Matthew McConaughey and more.

Tickets are $52-$102. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This performance is sponsored by 92.1 WCTQ. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





