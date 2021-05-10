Dr. Joseph Holt Steps Down As Director Of Artist Programs For Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota

After six seasons as the director of artist programs of Artist Series Concerts, Dr. Joseph Holt has announced that he will be resigning his position, effective on June 30. Though departing as a director, Holt, who is also a concert pianist, conductor and arranger and who has frequently also played for Artist Series Concerts, plans to continue his association as a performer for the organization.

Artist Series Concerts will be hosting an open-house reception for Dr. Holt on June 30, from 3 to 6 pm, in the conference rooms of its headquarters at 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information, visit www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (914) 306-1202, M-F, 10-4.

Like for so many of us, for Dr. Joseph Holt 2020 was a year of isolation, reflection and re-evaluation. "During this pandemic year, I reached the decision to start moving towards a reduced work schedule and ultimate retirement," explains Holt. "I have truly enjoyed my tenure with Artist Series Concerts and we have had some very gratifying successes with our programming and with our artistic move towards featuring more emerging young artists."

Highlights of that tenure and the organization's mission include the 2017 production of "Hot n' Cole" featuring performers from Penn State's Musical Theatre program, including Sarasota star Maria Wirries; two 2019 performances by cellist Zlatomir Fung, shortly after Fung had won the International Tchaikovsky Competition and just before he received an Avery Fisher Grant; and Young Concert Artists double bassist Xavier Foley, whose performance mesmerized the full house and had critic Ed Alley comparing him to a young Rostropovich. Holt also deftly put together, on short notice, a dynamic array of local artists for Artist Series Concerts' "pandemic-proof" and successful 2021 winter-spring outdoor season. Then of course, there's Piano Grand, the hugely popular pianistic extravaganza that features five Steinway concert grand pianos and a bevvy of the area's best concert pianists, all performing together on the stage of the Sarasota Opera House. (Piano Grand will be back for the 2021-22 season.)

Dr. Holt has enjoyed a wide-ranging musical career as conductor, pianist, chamber music performer, arts administrator, educator and arranger. In addition to his role with Artist Series Concerts, he also serves as artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota, as director of music at Faith Lutheran Church and hosts SILL's Music Mondays program. In October 2017, he was recognized by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County for artistic achievement. Holt served more than 20 years as principal pianist with the United States Army Chorus, performing for U.S. presidents, military officials and dignitaries all over the world.

"Joseph Holt's work for us over the past six years has been outstanding," says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. "He and his combination of virtuosity, experience, knowledge and passion for music will be sorely missed."

Artist Series Concerts is actively seeking a replacement for Dr. Holt. Details about the position will be on the Artist Series Concerts website soon. Persons interested in applying can contact Marcy Miller at m.miller@artistseriesconcerts.org.