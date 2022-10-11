Disney Princess - The Concert Comes To The Van Wezel

For generations, the music of Disney's princesses has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, these beloved songs come to life on stage in DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT! Be our guest Wednesday, November 2 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for a magical evening celebrating the music of every Disney Princess, performed by Broadway, television and animated film icons.

Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare (original Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Broadway.com Audience Award-nominee Isabelle McCalla ('Princess Jasmine' in Aladdin, The Prom), Disney Channel icon Anneliese Van Der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home, Broadway's final 'Belle' in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters ('Nala' in The Lion King, Hamilton) combine forces in this concert of a lifetime, joined by their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge). Your every dream will come true as larger than life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic, while these acclaimed stars sing the music of every Disney Princess and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. We invite you to relive your VHS glory days, dress up in your favorite royal attire, and share the joy with your loved ones. Be part of our world at Disney Princess - The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry.

Fans had an exclusive sneak peek of the fall tour this summer at BroadwayCon in New York City, where the cast answered questions, shared behind-the-scenes stories, and performed a few selections from the show. The group also made a special appearance at D23 Expo in September, the biennial gathering of The Official Disney Fan Club in Anaheim, CA. More information about the D23 Expo can be found at d23expo.com.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes." The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of ten or more should contact 941-263-6726. VIP ticket packages are available. Please note that the cast is subject to change.