Creative Liberties Kicks Off January With an Exhibit, Art Crawl Trolley Tour, Family Arts Day, and More

Arts Advocates will host a “Creative Liberties Exhibit,” featuring works by the studio artists of Creative Liberties Artist Studios. The exhibit, which runs through January, showcases Sarasota's vibrant artistic community. Visitors can view the collection on Saturdays from 2-4 p.m. and attend a special reception on January 11, 2-5 p.m., to meet the artists and celebrate their work. At the Arts Advocates Gallery in The Crossings at Siesta Key Mall.

Creative Liberties at ARCOS Gaze Gallery: View work by artists-in-residence Jordan Beutel, Thomas Fabian and Mayer Kersun through February, at Arcos Apartments, 340 Central Ave., Sarasota. Jordan Beutel’s art and poetry reflect his journey of self-discovery as a transgender man, blending words and visuals to evoke emotions tied to his transition. Photographer Thomas Fabian, known for his documentary and street photography, has returned to his craft with renewed passion after overcoming a decade-long health challenge. Mayer Kersun, a WWII-era artist inspired by comics and history, creates compelling works in acrylics and collage. The ARCOS gallery is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Creative Liberties joins the Second Annual Art Crawl Trolley Tour, January 10, February 14, March 14, and April 11, featuring over 20 galleries across Sarasota’s arts districts, including Main Street, Burns Court, and the Limelight District. Trolleys run every 15 minutes from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $25; $5 from each ticket supports the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. Tours begin at the Trolley Cottage, 1826 4th St., Sarasota. Learn more at DiscoverSarasotaTours.com.

Bring the whole family to Family Art Day, Saturday, January 25, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Enjoy creating art together with a Creative Liberties artist. Project is suitable for all ages and skill levels. All supplies are included. This is a free program, made possible by generous funding from the Johnson Singer Arts & Education Fund.

Creative Liberties launches its 2025 Featured Artist Program, showcasing the works of 16 local artists through rotating exhibits at its two locations: 901B Apricot Ave., Sarasota, and 927 N. Lime Ave., Sarasota. The program runs through October 2025 and highlights Creative Liberties’ dedication to promoting diverse artistic voices. The 901B Apricot location features Jon Egan, Erika Fleming, Marge Kelly, Shelley Kishpaugh, and Annette Venable. The 927 N. Lime artists include Barbara Benjamin, Steve Blumenthal, Kali K, Carol Cooper, Susan Hurwitch, Gary LaParl, Janet Roelle, Angela Murray, Alina Olofinsky, Eileen Saunders, and Jim Waddell. A reception will be held in February to meet the artists.

An ongoing event is A Taste of Art at Chaz 51 Steakhouse, 549 US 41 Bypass N, Venice. The partnership pairs fine cuisine with fine art and demonstrations every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, 5-8:30 p.m. Enjoy a meal and interact with artists. In addition to the live artmaking, Chaz 51 also hosts a gallery of local art on the restaurant's walls that is available for purchase.

