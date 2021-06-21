Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CreArte Latino Cultural Center's LET'S TALK IN SPANISH Begins June 29

The nonprofit seeks to forge a bilingual cultural exchange between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large.

Jun. 21, 2021  

The CreArte Latino Cultural Center continues programming for English speakers by offering its next course of conversational Spanish classes, "Conversemos en Español/Let's Talk in Spanish," designed for low to intermediate Spanish speakers, starting on June 29.

The class will meet every Tuesday for six weeks, 6:30-8 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Each class will focus on grammar and conversation. The fee is $75. To register, visit www.creartelatino.org.

Instructor Alexander Cubillos has planned a variety of activities and games to keep the learning interesting and fun.

"I love doing this," Cubillos says. "To speak another language is a marvelous experience, it's a passport to a new world." He adds that the "Conversemos" class is an environment where participants can feel motivated, comfortable, and excited about improving their second language.

According to Carolina Franco, the president and artistic director of CreArte Latino Cultural Center, a large part of the organization's mission is to offer educational initiatives that forge relationships with the surrounding community. "We are passionate about working with people of all ages to create a cultural exchange between Latinos and the community at large. Speaking different languages can be a barrier between us. 'Conversemos en Español/Let's Talk in Spanish' is one way we hope to take that barrier down," says Franco.

CreArte was founded in 2012 as a creative hub for the Spanish-speaking Latino/Hispanic community in Sarasota and Manatee counties. It became a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 2017. By 2019, the theater was producing nine plays a year, scripted and improvisational, collaborating with artists from Sarasota and throughout Latin America. Volunteers are currently finishing construction of their new home at 8251 15th St. East in Sarasota.

To find out more about CreArte Latino, donate or register for activities, visit www.creartelatino.org or Crearte Latino on Facebook.


