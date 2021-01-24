Community Foundation of Sarasota County Grants Support to Ninth Annual Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival

Theatre Odyssey has announced that $2,100 has been granted to the company to provide a $1,000 cash scholarship to the author of the 2021 Best Play, $500 to the Runner-up play author, and $100 each to the other six finalists whose plays were selected for the 2021 student playwriting festival. The Nancy Schneider Treib Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has generously provided this support.

The eight plays chosen from forty-nine that were submitted are currently being recorded for podcast commencing February 15 and running through February 21.

Tickets, beginning at $10.00, are available now. Click here to go to Theatre Odyssey's Tickets page.

This will be the second podcast produced by Theatre Odyssey made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the shutdown of indoor stage venues. The first, the company's Fifteenth Annual Ten-Minute Play Festival, was podcast in September 2020.

The Season Presenter for the 2020-2021 season is CAN Community Health. Executive Producers for the Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival are the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and Paragon Art Festivals.