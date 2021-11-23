Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Choral Artists Of Sarasota Presents WHAT SWEETER MUSIC

The concert takes place Sunday, December 19, 5 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

Nov. 23, 2021  

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 43rd season, "Carried Away," continues with "What Sweeter Music," Sunday, December 19, 5 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

The concert features spectacular brass, organ, and choral arrangements, notably by the Canadian Brass, of Christmas classics. Mezzo-soprano Amy Jo Connours, and organists Ann Stephenson-Moe and Sam Nelson join the 30 Choral Artists singers for this joyful holiday concert.

Tickets are $35; $5 for students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.

For information about Covid health and safety protocol, visit https://choralartistssarasota.org/schedule/health-safety-protocol/. See attached release.


