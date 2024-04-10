CLOWNS LIKE ME Will Perform New York Sneak Peek Before Heading To Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota actor and storyteller Scott Ehrenpreis dreamed for years of performing in New York. And now, in the most unexpected way, his dream is coming true. What started out as an idea for creating a show based on the actor's true story of living with mental illness only two short years ago, has since turned into a critically acclaimed and sold-out Sarasota premier, a new nonprofit, and an opportunity to bring the show to the Off-Broadway stage for an eight-week limited engagement run starting this June at Union Square's DR2 theatre.

'Clowns Like Me' shares the enlightening, heartbreaking, yet uplifting true story of Ehrenpreis' personal journey as he struggles with OCD, bipolar disorder, Asperger's Syndrome, social anxiety, and depression. Ultimately, Ehrenpreis reveals that being on stage gives him the power, even for just a couple hours, to step into the light and leave the shadows of his mental health struggles behind. Sc

This impactful, yet humorous show soon caught the eye of Tony-award winning producer Jonathan Demar (Hadestown, Merrily We Roll Along) who resonated instantly with the profundity of Scott's message. Demar, Executive Producer of the upcoming Off-Broadway production, says, "I feel very passionate about this theatrical event that will entertain and change lives."

The Off-Broadway debut of 'Clowns Like Me' is not only a first for the production, and for actor Scott Ehrenpreis, but for Lifeline Productions, the nonprofit behind the show. Led Scott's father, Joel Ehrenpreis, in collaboration with Sarasota Playwright and Director Jason Cannon, Lifeline Productions formed in 2022 with a mission to produce personal stories of those living with mental illness to create awareness, stimulate conversation, reduce stigmas, and foster hope and healing.

"We want to use the power of storytelling to take you inside the minds of those who struggle with mental health disorders and offer an enlightening and entertaining experience that leaves you walking away feeling differently about mental illness," said Lifeline founder, Joel Ehrenpreis. "The Off-Broadway production will pave the way for bringing this message to audiences who need it most."

As they did in Sarasota, Lifeline will partner with local mental health organizations such as The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to provide additional resources and support.

Sarasota audiences will have the opportunity to attend a "Sneak Peek" performance of the New York version of "Clowns Like Me" back at the Cook Theatre this May 23-26th. Shares Joel, "It is my hope that the awards, popularity, and Off-Broadway engagement of 'Clowns Like Me' will lead to many more opportunities for touring the show and sharing Scott's essential message for those living with mental illness that you are not alone. In fact, Lifeline Productions is already set to present the show to Sarasota college students with the help of the Cross College Alliance this fall."

For actor Scott Ehrenpreis, bringing his show to New York is not just a professional accomplishment, but a personal fulfillment as well, "If I can empower others to have control and manageability over their mental health, to not have to feel like they have to live in the shadows, and that they are special and have gifts and talents to share with the world, then that would be a real dream come true."