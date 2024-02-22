CIRQUE DES VOIX Set For Next Month in Sarasota

The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) and Key Chorale will come together again for an all-new production of Cirque des Voix®: Circus of the Voices, a one-of-a-kind performing arts experience. There will be three performances, with shows taking place March 22-23, 2024.

Fourteen years ago, CAC co-founder, President & CEO Pedro Reis and Key Chorale’s Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins joined forces to create a unique and special arts presentation, as they combined the more-than 100 voices of Key Chorale and the 40-piece Cirque Orchestra with live circus artists. This season’s three performances will feature acts choreographed to exciting and unforgettable compositions. Circus artists of national and international acclaim, as well as youth performers from the CAC’s Sailor Circus Academy, will dazzle audiences with acts performed to exquisite musical accompaniment.

This year’s show will feature brand new music, with all of the circus artists making their Cirque des Voix debuts. The show will include music from works such as “Game of Thrones,” the James Bond movie “Skyfall,” video games “Fortnight” and “Assassin’s Creed,” and other powerful and dramatic works by renowned composers.

“While Key Chorale is known for its many collaborations with area arts organizations, few can match the excitement of working with the Circus Arts Conservatory,” said Caulkins. “These annual presentations are so much more than a concert or a circus: by fusing our art forms together, the end result is much more powerful – a feast for the eyes, ears and imagination. From the suspenseful to the sublime, from the ethereal to the dramatic, from death-defying to jaw-dropping, it’s all there at Cirque des Voix!”

This year’s featured acts and music include:

Nichlas Allard, duo straps, “Fortnight: Main Theme” (Rom Di Prisco)

Evgeny Kurkin, Chinese pole, “Dies Irae” (Z. Randall Stroope)

Tersit Asefa Dersu, speed juggler, “Untraveled Worlds” (Paul Halley)

Angelica Bongiovonni, cyr wheel, “Assassin’s Creed II: Ezio’s Family Suite” (Jesper Kyd)

Garrett Allen, rope, “By Night” (Elaine Hagenberg)

Buyankhishig & Erdenesuvd Ganbaatar, contortion, “Assassin’s Creed Suite” (Jesper Kyd)

Ganbaatar Sisters, duo aerial, “Skyfall” (JAC Redford)

Sailor Circus Academy students, “Jenny of Oldstone” and “Main Theme” from Game of Thrones (Ramin Djawadi)

Orchestra and Chorus solo, “Dragonborn – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” (Jeremy Soule)

“Any circus performance requires an intense level of collaboration, as artists in various specialties and hailing from all around the world come together for a unified artistic presentation,” said Reis. “Combining the circus arts with extraordinarily skilled musicians offers us the rare opportunity to collaborate across arts platforms; we look forward to Cirque des Voix each year and hope the community will join in the fun again this year.”

Performances this year will take place at the CAC’s Sailor Circus Arena (2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota) on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets for Cirque des Voix are $50-$100. Visit CircusArts.org or call 941-355-9805 to reserve your seats.

