CHROMASHOCK: A MODERN + VIBRANT EXPLORATION to Open at M A R A Art Studio and Gallery

An electrifying exhibition that pushes the boundaries of chromatic expression, inviting viewers into a mesmerizing world of vivid hues and dynamic compositions.

By: Dec. 09, 2023

CHROMASHOCK: A MODERN + VIBRANT EXPLORATION to Open at M A R A Art Studio and Gallery

M A R A Art Studio + Gallery presents “ChromaShock: A Modern + Vibrant Exploration,” an exhibition of work by 13 artists that pushes the boundaries of chromatic expression, inviting viewers into a mesmerizing world of vivid hues and dynamic compositions. The exhibit runs January 4-31, with an opening reception on Friday, January 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The exhibit features work by Laura Arteaga Charlton, Ralph Berger, Bill Buchman, Lori Childers, David Erdman, Christina Jensen Vicente, Midge Johnson, Pamela Olin, Julia Rivera, Ashley Rivers, Jack Shapiro, Javi Suárez and Mara Torres González. The gallery is located at 76 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

“This is an electrifying exhibition that challenges conventional perceptions of color,” says Mara Torres González, the gallery's founding owner. “The artists embrace a bold and vibrant palette, pushing the boundaries of traditional palettes and chromatic expression, creating compositions that captivate the senses and convey the intensity of emotion and energy in our modern world. Each piece in the collection is a testament to the power of color as a tool for expression and connection. ‘ChromaShock' promises to be a captivating celebration of the power of color to evoke emotion.”

Torres González recently relocated MARA Art Studio + Gallery from the Rosemary District to Palm Avenue. Torres González says that her gallery is guided “by three core principles: passion, integrity, and diversity. These principles form the foundation upon which we build an immersive experience for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.” The gallery represents 13 artists—a mix of international and regionally based talents. “We feature a curated collection that seamlessly blends 2D and 3D works, showcasing the boundless creativity and diverse expressions of our artists,” she says. “What sets us apart is our commitment to exclusivity, as each professional artist represented by MARA Art Studio + Gallery is handpicked, offering visitors a unique and carefully selected array of contemporary masterpieces.”

For more information, call (941) 914-8110 or visit the link below.


