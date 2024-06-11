CABARET ON THE BLVD Comes To Sarasota This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAE Productions and LIMELITE srq will host ‘Cabaret on the Blvd’ on Saturday, June 29th, starting at 7:30 PM.

The performance will be presented by Brian Craft and Stephanie Grae, in collaboration with The Original Wolfie's Rascal House located at 1420 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236.

The premiere performance theme will be CIRQUE, featuring an ensemble cast of vocal, burlesque, drag, and circus artists. Audiences can expect exceptional monthly entertainment with your host, Master of Ceremonies: Jesse Lippert.

Scheduled to perform: Brian Craft, Ashley Figlow, Carmen Lai Garden, Mr. Gripp, and Daly Santana.

Cabaret on the Blvd will occur monthly with rotating themes featuring nine acts and a running time of approximately 90 minutes. Seating and service will begin at 7:30 PM with the show starting at 8:00 PM. Come one, come all... to Cabaret on the Blvd: Cirque.

Stephanie Grae, President of GRAE Productions, shares, "Cabaret on the Blvd is a true showcase of Sarasota's exceptional talent, offering a diverse and engaging entertainment experience.”

"We are thrilled to bring together such a dynamic range of performers, reflecting the vibrant and artistic spirit of our community, Join us for an unforgettable evening that celebrates the best of Sarasota!" adds Brian Craft of LIMELITE srq.

Date: Saturday, June 29th, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Location: The Original Wolfie's and Rascal House

1420 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236

Tickets:

General Admission: $50

VIP: $60

http://cabaretontheblvd.com

