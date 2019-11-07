Asolo Repertory Theatre is the Recipient of $70,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Asolo Repertory Theatre announced that it is the recipient of a $70,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant will support Asolo Rep's 2019-20 mainstage season, which kicks off November 16 with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Tony Award®-winning masterpiece The Sound of Music.

Season highlights also include the world premiere musical Knoxville, based on James Agee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel A Death in the Family and penned by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Frank Galati, the Tony-winning team behind Ragtime. The season also features a third musical in its lineup for the first time ever: Hood, a fresh new take on the classic story of Robin Hood.

"We are deeply grateful to Gulf Coast Community Foundation and its steadfast belief that the arts are a cornerstone for Sarasota," said Linda DiGabriele, Managing Director of Asolo Rep. "Asolo Rep would not be able to produce bold new work at such a high caliber season after season without Gulf Coast's ongoing support of our artistic mission."

"The arts are one of our region's core assets and competitive strengths, and Asolo Repertory Theatre is an artistic innovator and leader," said Mark S. Pritchett, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. "We can't wait to see the world-class productions that Asolo Rep has in store for our community this season."





