Asolo Repertory Theatre Begins New Program For Local Businesses

Asolo Repertory Theatre, the largest professional theatre in Florida, has announced the commencement of the Asolo Business Council, which is set to meet on Thursday, November 14th at FSU Center for Performing Arts.

Asolo Business Council connects the business community through art. Support Asolo Repertory Theatre by becoming a member at a level that suits the budget or your organization. Participate in monthly events and expand your contacts within the Sarasota community. Special events feature discussion topics or presentations of unique interests that pertain to the broader Sarasota and Manatee region. Networking and promoting your business has never been more fun!

The November 14th morning program, “Community Partnerships and How They Benefit Businesses,” with speakers A.G. Lafley, former Procter & Gamble CEO, and Anand Pallegar, founder of DreamLarge, moderated by local business leader Larry Bowman will take place at the FSU Center for Performing Arts at 5555 Tamiami Trail in the Asolo Rep Mezzanine from 8:00 am – 9:30 am (Doors open at 7:45 am). Coffee, Tea and Breakfast pastries will be provided by DD Roasters.

“Asolo Rep is in a unique position to offer a program that is rich in business development and themed in theatrical entertainment. As a retired CEO of a large local business this is an opportunity I would have jumped at and encourage my business leaders to attend and to network,” stated Asolo Repertory Theatre's Chair of the Corporate Committee, Jaime DiDomenico.

The Asolo Business Council will have events monthly including networking meetings every other month and various social events that engage with you and your business throughout the year. Local businesses can join or find out more information by contacting Asolo Rep's Corporate Partnership Associate, Molly Maginn at Molly_Maginn@asolo.org.

Get to Know the Panelists

A.G. LAFLEY is the former CEO and Chairman of Procter & Gamble. In his first term as CEO, P&G sales more than doubled, profits and cash tripled, and the market capitalization more than doubled, making P&G one of the five most valuable companies in the U.S. and among the 10 most valuable companies in the world. In his second term, Lafley led the transformation of P&G by streamlining the Company's businesses and brands, putting the leadership team in place to deliver more balanced and consistent growth. Lafley has been honored with some of the highest recognitions in business, including Chief Executive magazine's “CEO of the Year,” the Peterson Award for Business Statesmanship, the Edison Achievement Award for Innovation and the Warren Bennis Award for Leadership Excellence. He has also been inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame and IndustryWeek Manufacturing Hall of Fame. Lafley is co-author of “Playing to Win”, a practical approach to winning strategy and “The Game Changer,” a guide to turning innovation into strategic advantage. He has authored several Harvard Business Review articles on strategy, innovation and leadership including “What Only the CEO Can Do.” Today, Lafley consults on business and innovation strategy, advises on CEO succession and executive leadership development, and coaches experienced, new, and potential CEOs. He serves on the Boards of Tulco, FIGS and Omeza. While his primary interest is business, Lafley shifted his personal leadership attention to private/public partnerships to accomplish major civic goals. While in Cincinnati, Lafley served as the founding chairman of Cincinnati Center City Development (3CDC) from its inception in 2002 until 2010. Over the past 12 years, 3CDC has invested more than $1 billion of mostly private dollars in the redevelopment and renewal of the downtown area. He currently serves as the Founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy in Sarasota, FL. In 2016, Lafley was asked to join the planning effort to transform 53-acres of previous city-owned land on Sarasota Bay into a public park. The planning effort culminated in the City Commission approval of The Bay Park Master Plan, a financial strategy and plan to finance the park, the formation of The Bay Park Conservancy, and a long-term partnership agreement between the City and the Conservancy. As CEO, he leads the team that is designing and developing, co-funding, and managing, operating and programming the park known as “The Bay.”

ANAND PALLEGAR leads a portfolio of successful companies and ventures driven by his personal life philosophy: Wherever we are, whatever we do, we have a duty to serve our community. This mantra is the heartbeat of DreamLarge, the first registered Benefit Corporation in the Gulf Coast of Florida with a people-over-profit mindset. DreamLarge champions innovative, catalytic philanthropy, and meaningful community impact with the goal of affecting change both locally and globally. Anand has an ardent passion for continuously learning new skills and progressively growing his capabilities, while concurrently believing social good is the lifeblood of a positive personal and professional culture, thus landing him on the Board of many sought after organizations from Tampa Bay Tech, the largest technology organization in Florida, to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Florida, known for its bold and proactive philanthropy. Anand has been recognized by Florida Trend as one of 50 Floridians Who Will Change the World, Young Professional of the Year, Top 40 under 40, 25 People to Watch, and Emerging CEO of the Year.

LARRY BOWMAN is a Commercial Insurance Advisor and a Principal of Purmort and Martin Insurance Agency. He has been a licensed P&C insurance agent since 2002 and earned the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) in 2012. Larry designs and manages insurance programs for middle-market businesses all over North America, in a variety of industries, including manufacturing and distributing, aerospace, non-profits, hospitality and amusements, construction and development, and medical risks. He also works closely with several of the top private equity firms, real estate investment trusts, and family offices in the US, providing P&C insurance due-diligence services on the buy and sell side of transactions. Larry serves on the Board of Directors for Pines of Sarasota, Sarasota / Manatee Manufacturers Association, and Jack and Landlords, and serves on the Corporate Committee for Asolo Repertory Theatre. He is the past President of the Sarasota Kiwanis Club and a past board member of Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast.

Comments