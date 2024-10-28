Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces Terrance Jackson As Director Of Education And Engagment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Asolo Repertory Theatre, the largest professional theatre in Florida, has announced the appointment of Terrance Jackson as Director of Education and Engagement, who began his tenure on October 14. Jackson returns to Sarasota, his hometown, from Barter Theatre in Abingdon, VA.

“I am excited to welcome Terrance home to Sarasota and to the Asolo Repertory Theatre! His vast experience in building community through the arts will be essential in moving Asolo into the future.” stated Asolo Repertory Theatre's Managing Director, Ross Egan.

Born and raised in sunny Sarasota, Florida, Terrance Jackson knew from an early age that he wanted to tell stories. Terrance is a proud Booker High School VPA Theatre Department Alumni, and he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida. He has worked professionally as an actor at Georgia Shakespeare and Hanger Theatre, to name a few but he called Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia his theatrical home since 2013. At Barter, Terrance not only performed as an Actor but was the Director of Outreach and the Black Stories Black Voices project where he led programming such as Barter Connects, a series of post-show discussions designed to connect audiences with Barter's plays on a deeper level and SHINE: Illuminating Black Stories, an annual event celebrating Black playwrights and Black Appalachian stories. Terrance is a past John Ringling Tower Award winner, and most recently was awarded the Distinguished 400 Award from the 400 Years of African American History Commission, recognizing members of society who've served their community through non-profit, philanthropy, public service, and volunteerism while implementing a positive influence benefiting those in an underserved population.

“I am delighted to return to my hometown of Sarasota, FL, where I aspire to make a lasting impact on the community that nurtured my growth as both an artist and a person. Working at Asolo Rep has been a long-held dream of mine, and I am excited to contribute to creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed and valued, both on and off our stages. I look forward to continuing the remarkable legacy of the Education and Engagement department and I'm honored to be a member of such an excellent Leadership team and staff.”

