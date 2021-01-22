Asolo Rep to Receive $81,500 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County

Through the generosity of the EdExploreSRQ for Performing Arts Explorations, John and Dorothy Brennan Charitable Fund, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently awarded Asolo Repertory Theatre a Strategic Partnership Grant of $81,500.

As the theatre rebuilds following significant financial losses due to show cancellations related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Strategic Partnership Grant will provide essential support to help Asolo Rep reopen the theatre and cover costs associated with its 2020-21 season. From securing the safety of its audience, staff, volunteers, and the actors on stage, to covering the costs of producing the season, to ensuring the future of Asolo Rep's Youth & Family Access to the Arts, the Community Foundation's Strategic Planning Grant ensures that Asolo Rep will be able to continue creating world class theatre here in Sarasota for the Sarasota community.

"During these difficult times we are deeply grateful to the Community Foundation and its steadfast belief that the arts remain essential to the continuing development of this vibrant, creative community," said Michael Donald Edwards, Producing Artistic Director of Asolo Rep. "As we carefully plan for a safe reopening of our theatre, this generous grant will help us implement the necessary equipment and protocols within our buildings that will maximize the health and safety of our audience and our community."

"As the arts reveal to us time and again, the human spirit is our most brilliant masterpiece, a testament to our resiliency, courage, and capacity to start anew and persevere," says Roxie Jerde, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. "We are proud to partner with Asolo Repertory Theatre so that we can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, as well as continue to refine and reimagine this masterpiece we call the human spirit, ignited time and again by the arts and theater."