Asolo Rep Presents An FSU/Asolo Conservatory Touring Production Of ROMEO & JULIET

Asolo Rep proudly presents an FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training touring production of one of the greatest love stories of all time: William Shakespeare's ROMEO & JULIET. This fresh and fast 45-minute adaptation will be adapted and directed by Tyler Dobrowsky, who streamlined past touring production of The Tempest and Julius Caesar. The 10th annual educational touring production will travel to schools and community venues throughout the state of Florida from September 24 through November 24. There will also be a special performance for educators and press on Friday, September 27 at 6pm in the Cook Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.



A poetic testament to the power of young love, ROMEO & JULIET's themes of family loyalty and social divide remain deeply poignant today. Set in a contemporary classroom, this production of ROMEO & JULIET will inspire students to see how the actions of Romeo, Juliet, Tybalt, and Mercutio fit into their world. With sentiments that push the boundaries of words, ROMEO & JULIET invites students and educators to come together to laugh, cry, fight, learn, and choose a side in a society where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.

"Now, more than ever, it is essential for the next generation of artists, policy makers, educators - global citizens - to understand the power and magic of live theatre," said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "The brilliant Tyler Dobrowsky has the unique ability to make Shakespeare feel urgent, relevant and accessible for everyone. We are thrilled for thousands of students and community members to experience this universal tale of love, loss and revenge in a brand new way."

Tyler Dobrowsky is the Associate Artistic Director at Trinity Rep, where he has been a member of the education, literary, community engagement and artistic teams since 2003. He oversees Trinity Rep's new play development initiatives, where he has commissioned writers including George Brant, Charise Castro-Smith, Jackie Sibblies Drury and Lauren Yee, as well as The New York Times best-seller, The Prince of Providence by Mike Stanton. He founded Trinity Rep's summer program for children, the Young Actors Summer Institute (YASI), and, in partnership with Rhode Island Latino Arts, created Teatro en el Verano, the theater's free, mobile, bilingual summer series. In addition to his productions at Trinity Rep, his work has also been seen at Elemental Theatre, Gamm Theatre, PlayMakers/UNC, The Public Theater and more.

"I'm setting the play in a modern-day classroom not just to provide an easily accessible entry point for students but also to capture the thrill and importance of being introduced to Shakespeare - and theatre in general - as a young person," said Adapter/Director Tyler Dobrowsky. "When I was a kid, theatre felt like magic, like fun, and I'm so grateful for the teachers who taught me that. I hope in some way this production can show students how transporting theatre can be."

Third-year FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training students make up The Acting Company for the touring production. The FSU/Asolo Conservatory is a three-year Master of Fine Arts graduate degree program that has consistently been named one of the top 10 actor training programs in the country by U.S. News and World Report. During the third year of their training, following the completion of the tour, Conservatory students join Asolo Rep's professional company of actors and perform in Asolo Rep's mainstage season.

Last season's touring production of The Tempest was experienced by more than 13,000 students and community members. Performances of ROMEO & JULIET will include a post-show discussion with the cast, and school performances will be supplemented with study guides, suggested activities, and other behind-the-scenes material to engage students before and after the performance.

ADDITIONAL PUBLIC PERFORMANCES

October 17 at 8pm The Glenridge Performing Arts Center 7333 Scotland Way Sarasota, FL 34238 Tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=gpac

November 8, 7pm

Weekend College @ State College of Florida at Lakewood Ranch

7131 Professional Parkway East, Lakewood Ranch

941.363.7000; www.scf.edu

November 13 at 8pm

Florida Theatre Conference at Santa Fe College

3000 NW 83 Street, Gainesville

727.544.8915; www.flatheatre.org

November 17

3pm entry; 3:30pm performance

Shakespeare in Nature at Bay Preserve

400 Palmetto Avenue, Osprey

Reservations required: 941.918.2100; www.conservationfoundation.com/events





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You