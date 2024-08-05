Arts Advocates September Events To Include An Art Talk With Katherine Michelle Tanner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of September events, which includes JC Wayne's exhibit “Wondrous World: Illuminating Sacred Spaces of Memory with Art & Words in Dialogue”; a “Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage” tour; and the art talk, “An Artistic Life with Katherine Michelle Tanner.”

Arts Advocates member artists exhibit monthly in the Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Shows runs from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. JC Wayne's “Wondrous World: Illuminating Sacred Spaces of Memory with Art & Words in Dialogue” will be on exhibit from September 7-28, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wayne is a sustainable existential artist and wisdom word-worker, weaving together her eco-responsible visual art and her original poetry to create a revelatory “cartography of the unseen” as a path into universal wisdom and spiritual understanding. Her paintings, poetry and writings reveal the beauty of our seen and unseen worlds. Admission is free; registration not required.

The “Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage” tour takes place September 17 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is on loan from Arts Advocates. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

Arts Advocates presents the art talk “An Artistic Life with Katherine Michelle Tanner” on September 17 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery. Tanner is the owner and artistic director of Tree Fort Productions Projects, a not-for-profit 501c3 production company specializing in classes for youth, teens, adults, and ongoing education. She works as an actor, playwright, singer, director, filmmaker, choreographer, photographer, and teaching artist. Tanner received her B.A. triple major in theatre, dance, and education from St. Olaf College and her M.F.A. in acting from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Her passion for performance has taken her from Broadway to regional theatre, from film to television, and from country to country. Free for Arts Advocates members; $5 for non-members.

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

To learn more about or become a member of Arts Advocates, or to register for events, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

