Arts Advocates Reveals April 2024 Programming

Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of April programs and events, including member artist Elisabeth Trostli’s exhibit and art talk, a tour of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, a luncheon program at Sarasota Yacht Club with guest speaker Georgia Court of Bookstore1Sarasota, and a mixed media collage workshop. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

Arts Advocates member artists exhibit monthly in the Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Shows runs from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. Elisabeth Trostli’s show, “Fierce and Fabulous,” will be on exhibit from April 6-27, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Trostli uses a creative digital painting process to incorporate detailed visual references and embellishments into her works. The paintings in this exhibition are inspired by Trostli’s travels; vintage scientific engravings; Steampunk; Pre-Raphaelite and Baroque sources; Celtic, Asian and African mythology; Medieval knights and armor; tribal textiles; and Victorian jewelry. Admission is free.

On April 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery, Trostli presents the art talk, “From Digital Painting to AI.” She will discuss and demonstrate her artistic process in the creation of her work on the computer. Surrounded by unique images of intricately detailed fantasy portraits of women warriors, geishas, divas, and angels, she will highlight the possibilities of digital artistry. Free for Arts Advocates members; $5 for non-members.

The “Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage” tour on April 15 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. is presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is on loan from Arts Advocates. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, Ben Stahl, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, Dean Mitchell, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

Arts Advocates’ monthly luncheon programs, which feature speakers discussing local arts-related topics, are held at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Bookstore1Sarasota owner Georgia Court and assistant manager/director of programming Bryn Durgin present Banned Books – What People are Reading on April 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. One of the store’s book clubs focuses on banned books and is “dedicated to reading and protecting the most important and threatened books of our generation.” $45 for Arts Advocates members; $50 for non-members. Lunch is included.

Artist Susan Hurwitch will lead an intro to mixed media and collage basics workshop on April 27, 12:00-2:30 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery. Using floral imagery, this fast-paced workshop will have each participant creating one 6x9-inch artwork. Cost is $45. Students should bring paint brushes, acrylic paint, and a plastic tablecloth; all other supplies will be provided by the instructor.

The Arts Advocates’ collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery. The gallery is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.; admission is free and written information is available for self-guided tours.