Arts Advocates Announces July And August 2024 Events

Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of July and August events. Art talks include “6 of 26: Six of the Original Florida Highwaymen Artists' Paintings in the Arts Advocates Collection” and “Late Bloomers: Contemporary Women Artists Who Achieved Fame in Their Senior Years.”

A special showcase featuring the 2024 Arts Advocates scholarship recipients runs through July and August, and the “Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage” tours return on August 19. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, will have a showcase of the 2024 Arts Advocates scholarship recipients including artwork by visual arts students and a video of performances by the winning students. This showcase will be on view from July 6 through August 31, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.Admission to the gallery is free.

On July 16, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery, Arts Advocates lead docent Stephenie Frasher presents the art talk, “6 of 26: Six of the Original Florida Highwaymen Artists' Paintings in the Arts Advocates Collection.” This in-depth look at Alfred Hair, Al Black, Rodney Demps, James Gibson, John Maynor, and Sam Newton features video clips of the artists demonstrating their painting style and discussing their personal tales of being part of the Highwaymen. Free for Arts Advocates members; $5 for non-members.

The “Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage” tour returns on August 19 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is on loan from Arts Advocates. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, Dean Mitchell, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

On August 20, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery, Arts Advocates member/artist Judy Levine presents the art talk, “Late Bloomers: Contemporary Women Artists Who Achieved Fame in Their Senior Years.” When we consider late bloomers we immediately think of Grandma Moses, who achieved artistic greatness in her 80s. Creativity does not turn off later in life; Levine will present influential women artists still working into their 80s, 90s, and 100s, and discuss what keeps them creating and what were the impediments that stalled their artistic recognition. Free for Arts Advocates members; $5 for non-members.

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

To learn more about or become a member of Arts Advocates, or to register for programs and events, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

