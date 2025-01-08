Arts Advocates Announces February 2025 Events Including An Art Talk About Robert Chase, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of February events, which includes an art talk about Robert (Bob) Chase, a luncheon in the Arts Advocates Gallery, an exhibit by Susan Klein, tours of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Sarasota Opera House, and a lecture about Romeo and Juliet. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, hosts monthly exhibits by member artists. Shows run from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. Susan Klein will exhibit her work from February 1-22, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Her “PLACES” exhibit is a curated selection of wild and scenic landscape paintings of nationally and locally loved places Admission is free; registration not required.

On February 4 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., in the Arts Advocates Gallery, Rick Sanders presents the art talk “Robert Chase, Sarasota Legacy Artist and Icon.” Sanders is Chase's son-in-law, and he has taken on the responsibility of preserving Chase's stories, photographs, and artworks. Chase was a remarkable individual whose life and work intersected with several notable personalities, including Marie Selby, Cecil B. DeMille, Charlton Heston, and Emmett Kelly. Chase, a World War II Air Force veteran, moved to Sarasota in 1947 to attend the Ringling School of Art. He opened his own art school in 1949 and briefly taught at Ringling from 1950 to 1951. Chase passed away in 2014 at the age of 95. Free for Arts Advocates members, $5 for non-members.

The story of Romeo and Juliet is an enduring theme in the arts. Marilyn Carminio presents the lecture “The Many Lives of Romeo and Juliet” on February 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery. Carminio will take attendees on a journey to Verona, Italy – the home of the protagonists – while exploring the theme of love in art and how the story of Romeo and Juliet has been portrayed in the theater, ballet, sculpture, music, opera, painting, and cinema. Tickets are $25.

The February 20 luncheon program will be held in the Arts Advocates Gallery from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Greg Rumpf, assistant principal at Booker High School where he oversees the award-winning visual and performing arts program, will speak about preparing the next generation of artists. Rumph is also an artist, with two paintings in the permanent collection of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and one in the Arts Advocates Gallery. $30 for Arts Advocates members; $35 for non-members. Lunch is included.

Arts Advocates offers a private tour of the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Avenue in Sarasota, on February 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This tour presents a treasure trove of interesting facts and backstage information. Tour the theater with knowledgeable opera staff who will share the theater's fascinating past and inside information about Sarasota Opera's world-class productions. $15 for Arts Advocates members; $20 for non-members.

The Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage tour takes place on February 24 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is part of the Arts Advocates collection. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

To learn more about or become a member of Arts Advocates, or to register for events, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

Comments