Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present BoyGirlBoyGirl

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present an evening of vocal jazz standards with BoyGirlBoyGirl, featuring Don Lobacz, Tommy Lueck, Laura Monagle and Michaela Ristaino, accompanied by Joseph Holt on piano, Wednesday, March 23, at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. The performance is at 6 pm followed by dinner.

Tickets are $58 including dinner, and are available online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or

by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Formed when four friends found themselves standing around at a cast party singing four-part harmony into kitchen utensils (used as microphones, naturally), BoyGirlBoyGirl quickly became the tight knit vocal ensemble that has been dubbed "Milwaukee's Manhattan Transfer." Specializing in favorites ranging from the turnstiles of the Rat Pack to the tender and tight harmonies of the bygone era of old-time radio, these hip songsters know how to have a classy party. Their name comes from the grade-school days of being arranged boy-girl-boy-girl up and down the aisles. The idea was to keep them out of trouble. However, this sassy crew knows that a little trouble is always more fun! Having performed in professional venues throughout the country, the blend of Tommy, Laura, Don and Michaela will take you on a thrilling ride filled with comedy and song.

Originally from Milwaukee, WI, Michaela Ristaino has called Sarasota home for the past 7 years. Hailed as a versatile performer who is just as at home on the music theatre stage as the opera stage, she was a frequent performer at Milwaukee's Skylight Opera Theatre, where she was seen in such productions as White Christmas, South Pacific, The Mikado (PBS), A Little Night Music, The Most Happy Fella, and She Loves Me. Favorite roles include The Baker's Wife (Into the Woods), Adelaide (Guys & Dolls), Maria (West Side Story) as well as the title role in Carlyle Floyd's Susannah. Michaela serves as the soprano section leader for the Choral Artists of Sarasota where she is a frequent soloist.

Also hailing from Milwaukee, WI, Laura Monagle has been seen onstage with The Fireside Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, Optimist Theatre, the Boulevard Theatre, Windfall, Sunset Playhouse and others. Favorite roles include Diana Goodman (Next to Normal), Eva Peron (Evita), Donna Sheridan (Mamma Mia) Sally Durant (Follies), Tamora (Titus Andronicus), Ouisa (Six Degrees of Separation) and Rose Vibert (Aspects of Love).

Don Lobacz describes himself as a singer who acts on the side and has been performing almost continuously for more than 40 years. He has appeared in many theatres and venues in the Milwaukee area including Broadway Baby Dinner Theatre, Boulevard Theatre, Sunset Playhouse, and Off the Wall Theatre.

Tommy Lueck has been a popular performer in the Midwest for over 30 years where he has worked in Opera, Musical Theater and other performance groups. Representative roles have included Jack in Into the Woods, Yonkers in Gypsy and Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Other non-music roles include Puck in Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Rudy in Bent. Currently Tommy performs with Milwaukee's signature Swing band, Swing Nouveau as the front male vocalist and also tours with Wisconsin's Premier Male Doo-Wop group, The Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets.

"Artist Series Concerts is excited to present BoyGirlBoyGirl as part of our continuing commitment to bringing high quality programs to our community. Their music and personalities combine to take listeners on a delightful trip down memory lane."

Marcy K. Miller - Executive Director, Artist Series Concerts

"BoyGirlBoyGirl recreates the iconic sound of the four-part vocal groups of the 40's and 50's, transporting the audience back to a different time and place as only music can."

Daniel Jordan - Director of Artist Programs, Artist Series Concerts

Do not miss this special evening, combining a delicious dinner and a chance to relive the golden age of four-part vocal jazz, all in the beautiful setting of Plantation Golf and Country Club.

COVID-19 update: Artist Series Concerts' top priority remains the health and safety of its patrons, performers and staff. The organization is a partner in SafeArts Sarasota and will be following the policies and protocols set forth by this initiative. Protocols will continue to be revisited and revised and Artist Series Concerts will also continue to comply fully with the current requirements of each of its eight venues. Updates and the most recent COVID-19 statement can be seen at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.