Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents THE GLENN MILLER SOUND with The Rick Costa Jazz Sextet

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is taking a musical trip back in time with "The Glenn Miller Sound," March 7, 3:00 p.m., outdoors at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Percussionist Rick Costa has assembled some of the area's best jazz musicians, including vocalist Walt Andrus, saxophonist Lew Del Gatto, trumpeter Dan Miller , bassist Don Mopsick and pianist Roy Gerson, for an afternoon of the best of Glenn Miller and the swinging sounds of the 40s. To ensure the safety of audience members, musicians and staff, in addition to the outdoor setting, all seating will be socially distanced, guests' temperatures will be taken upon arrival and masks or face coverings will be required. As a further safeguard, there will be no will call and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $35 and are available online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

"The advent of radio and the music of the 40s Swing era, especially that of Glenn Miller , all had an unprecedented impact on America that carries through to this day," says Joseph Holt , director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts. "While our original plans to present this concert last season as a salute to the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII were scuttled by the pandemic, we weren't giving up on the chance to revisit that era and some of its many still-famous, feel-good tunes, performed by an ensemble of stellar area jazz musicians."