Artist Series Concerts Presents 2 HOT 2 TANGO

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents 2 Hot 2 Tango Sunday, May 22 at 3:00 pm, in the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. The duo is comprised of Ben Bogart on bandoneón and Winnie Cheung on piano, and will be joined by world-renowned tango dancers Fernanda Ghi and Silvio Grand. Tickets are $25-$45, and can be purchased online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

Distilling the raw energy of a full tango orchestra into intimate duo arrangements, the acclaimed bandoneón-piano duo Ben Bogart and Winnie Cheung takes audiences on an emotional journey through the history and musical treasures of Argentina's greatest tango composers. Sharing the stage with them are World Tango Champion and Tony Award winner Fernanda Ghi and her partner Silvio Grand, performing seamlessly with the musicians, and punctuating the rhythms of the music with the sharp movements, stealthy turns, sultriness, romance and drama that is tango.

Marcy K. Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts stated, "Artist Series Concerts is delighted to bring 2 Hot 2 Tango to Sarasota audiences. The duo is a perfect example of the kind of unique musical programs Artist Series sponsors, as these gifted, young musicians have steeped themselves in classic, traditional Argentinian music. Combining forces with world-renowned tango dancers, this program promises to be an extraordinary concert experience."

For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

COVID-19 update: Artist Series Concerts' top priority remains the health and safety of its patrons, performers and staff. The organization is a partner in #SafeArtsSarasota and will follow the policies and protocols set forth by this initiative. Protocols will continue to be revisited and revised and Artist Series Concerts will also continue to comply fully with the current requirements of each of its venues. The most recent COVID-19 statement can be found at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.