Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Receives $190,600 In Grants

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota recently received funding from six grant makers totaling $190,600 in support of its 2023-2024 concert season, educational outreach program, a rebranding project, and more.

Two general support grants were awarded: The Sarasota County Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Grant provides season support in the amount of $64,872, and the Florida Department of State Division of Arts & Culture approved $61,578 in funding to support operations. Both grants recognize and fund the overall mission of Artist Series Concerts.

Artist Series Concerts received a $50,000 grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation to continue to expand and enhance its artist residency program, which is part of the educational outreach program. The residency program enables the performing artists to extend their stay in Sarasota to allow for additional school visits. The funds also assist in the distribution of reduced-price and complimentary tickets to students, their teachers, and parents.

A $5,000 grant was awarded by The Exchange to support the “'Caesar!' and the Markov Family” concert, which included 34 Key Chorale singers, 34 Booker High School VPA Choir students, and 15 local professional musicians.

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation approved a grant in the amount of $5,000, made possible through the Venice Endowment Fund, to be used for rebranding support. A $4,150 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County also supports the rebranding project.

For more information about Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, visit Click Here or call (941) 306-1202.