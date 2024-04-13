Art Center Sarasota to Present The North County K-12 Spring Art Show

The exhibition will run April 30-May 13.
Students from 18 elementary, 7 middle, and 6 high schools throughout Sarasota County will show off their creative talents at the North County K-12 Spring Art Show, April 30-May 13, at Art Center Sarasota. Nearly 50 teachers are part of the effort. Debra Markley, Sarasota High School's art department chairperson, and Angela Hartvigsen, the fine arts program specialist for Sarasota County Schools, are leading the coordination. The North County Art show is presented in conjunction with the South County Art Show at the Venice Art Center (April 29 – May 9) to comprise the Sarasota County Schools' Spring Art Show, serving all the county's public schools. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit the button below or call 941-365-2032.
“The Sarasota County Schools Spring Art Show is always a gratifying and exciting event,” says Angela Hartvigsen, the fine arts program specialist for Sarasota County Schools. “Our partnership with Art Center Sarasota for the North County Art Show is invaluable, contributing to its enduring success over many decades. Our students are fortunate to display their artwork in a professional space and collaborate with an organization dedicated to supporting arts education.”
Christina Baril, the exhibitions director at Art Center Sarasota, expresses her excitement about hosting the North County Spring Art Show once more this year. She emphasizes the significance of this annual event to ACS and the community, highlighting it as a wonderful opportunity to display the creativity and skill of the participating children and young adults.
High school students will be eligible for several large awards. Ringling College of Art and Design is awarding two $10,000 scholarships and State College of Florida is awarding a one year, full-tuition scholarship. Ringling College is also offering $395 scholarships to be applied toward teen concentration or pre-college courses at the college.
Other awards include: A $100 Best in Show prize for a senior from Education Foundation of Sarasota County; two $300 prizes from Art Center Sarasota; a $100 prize from Art & Frame Sarasota; a $100 prize from the Sarasota Art Education Association; and $100, $50 and $25 awards from Arts Advocates.
The following schools are participating:
Alta Vista Elementary
Ashton Elementary
Bay Haven School
Booker High
Booker Middle
Brentwood Elementary
Brookside Middle
Emma E. Booker Elementary
Fruitville Elementary
Gocio Elementary
Gulf Gate Elementary
Lakeview Elementary
McIntosh Middle
Oak Park School
Phillippi Shores Elementary
Pine View School
Riverview High
Sarasota Academy of the Arts
Sarasota High
Sarasota Middle
Sarasota Military Academy
Sarasota School of Arts & Sciences
Southside Elementary
Suncoast School for Innovative Studies
Tatum Ridge Elementary
Tuttle Elementary
Wilkinson Elementary
Founded in 1926, Art Center Sarasota serves as the first and oldest visual arts organization in Sarasota. Art Center Sarasota is admission-free and open to the public; our mission is to bring together creatives and the broader public to increase understanding of our human condition, support wellbeing, and build community connection through the universal language of art.
Art Center Sarasota
707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: 941-365-2032
Gallery Hours
Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: Noon-5 p.m.
Videos