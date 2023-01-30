Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Art Center Sarasota Welcomes Javi Suárez As Board Member

Suárez is an award-winning architect and artist.

Jan. 30, 2023  
Art Center Sarasota Welcomes Javi Suárez As Board Member

Philip C. Baker, whose position as chairman of Art Center Sarasota's board of directors commenced with the start of the fiscal year, recently announced that the organization has welcomed the celebrated architect and artist Javi Suárez to its board of directors.

"I am honored to welcome Javi Suárez to our board of directors," says Baker. "Javi has a proven track record of great leadership and has demonstrated a tremendous commitment to the arts and culture sector in Sarasota. As we begin to implement our new strategic plan, Javi will bring a breadth of artistic experiences and business perspectives that will help support our mission to build community connection through the universal language of art."

Javi Suárez was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and moved to Sarasota when he was 10. The son of an architect, Suárez felt honored to follow in his father's footsteps, although art was his first love. At the University of Florida, Suárez's architectural studies prepared him well for a future as an artist. He says his studies there taught him to question everything-and to rely on his own ideas and innate passion. Suárez went on to receive a master's degree in architecture from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1997. While researching a thesis topic there, his interest in improvisation inspired him to look beyond the historical precedents within architecture. Under the teachings of the acclaimed jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell, Suárez focused his thesis work on jazz as a model for architecture. The ideas behind this thesis have influenced the process and concepts of his art, as well.

Suárez's work has been shown at private studios and galleries and is displayed in several private and public collections. His regional architectural projects include the Sarasota branch of Bay First Bank; the Bradenton headquarters of the REALTOR Association of Sarasota and Manatee; Sarasota Midtown Plaza's facade renovations; the Church of the Redeemer expansion; Sabal Palm Plaza; and a Bird Key residence.

Suárez has served on several regional boards, including The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Foundation, the AIA Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, the advisory board of the City of Sarasota Community Redevelopment Agency, and the Salvador Dali Museum. He was part of the 2009 Leadership Florida team and served as a board member for Art Center Sarasota from 2005-2006.

"It's motivating to reengage a former board member," says Kinsey Robb, ACS's executive director. "Javi brings not only an exceptional set of skills and talent to our board, but a true passion for art and community building. Having Javi join our board is a great way to start off a new year!"

Art Center Sarasota's board of directors includes: Philip C. Baker, Chair; Michael J. Shelton, Vice Chair; Ramsey Frangie, Treasurer; Carolyn Benedict-Drew, Secretary; and Barbara Banks, Ned Norris and Javi Suárez, with Barbara Zdravecky serving as a board consultant.

Founded in 1926 and later incorporated as a nonprofit in 1941, Art Center Sarasota serves as the first and oldest visual arts organization in Sarasota. Art Center Sarasota's mission is to bring together creatives and the broader public to increase understanding of our human condition, support wellbeing, and build community connection through the universal language of art. Art Center Sarasota is admission-free and open to the public.

Art Center Sarasota

707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236

Phone: 941-365-2032

www.artsarasota.org



Hermitage Announces Benefit Concert With Andy Sandberg And Broadway Guest Stars In March Photo
Hermitage Announces Benefit Concert With Andy Sandberg And Broadway Guest Stars In March
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) has announced a one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs to the Hermitage following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season.
Florida Studio Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of Fast-Paced Drama, THE LAST MATCH Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of Fast-Paced Drama, THE LAST MATCH
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the Regional Premiere of The Last Match by Anna Ziegler, a fast-paced play diving into the intense world of professional sports.
Tony Award Winning Producer Tyler Mount Joins the Board of Rise Above Performing Arts Photo
Tony Award Winning Producer Tyler Mount Joins the Board of Rise Above Performing Arts
Rise Above began its annual Board of Directors meeting this month with a monumental achievement; adding Tony Award Winning Producer, Tyler Mount, to its Board of Directors. 
Florida Studio Theater Celebrates The Music Of The Movies With REEL MUSIC Photo
Florida Studio Theater Celebrates The Music Of The Movies With REEL MUSIC
Florida Studio Theatre presents the original music revue, Reel Music, celebrating the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the last century.  Featuring classics like “Singin' in the Rain,” “Circle of Life,” and “My Heart Will Go On,” this new Cabaret traces how films—and the music highlighted in them—have evolved over the past one hundred years.

More Hot Stories For You


Hermitage Announces Benefit Concert With Andy Sandberg And Broadway Guest Stars In MarchHermitage Announces Benefit Concert With Andy Sandberg And Broadway Guest Stars In March
January 30, 2023

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) has announced a one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs to the Hermitage following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season.
Florida Studio Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of Fast-Paced Drama, THE LAST MATCHFlorida Studio Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of Fast-Paced Drama, THE LAST MATCH
January 27, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the Regional Premiere of The Last Match by Anna Ziegler, a fast-paced play diving into the intense world of professional sports.
Tony Award Winning Producer Tyler Mount Joins the Board of Rise Above Performing ArtsTony Award Winning Producer Tyler Mount Joins the Board of Rise Above Performing Arts
January 27, 2023

Rise Above began its annual Board of Directors meeting this month with a monumental achievement; adding Tony Award Winning Producer, Tyler Mount, to its Board of Directors. 
Florida Studio Theater Celebrates The Music Of The Movies With REEL MUSICFlorida Studio Theater Celebrates The Music Of The Movies With REEL MUSIC
January 25, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre presents the original music revue, Reel Music, celebrating the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the last century.  Featuring classics like “Singin' in the Rain,” “Circle of Life,” and “My Heart Will Go On,” this new Cabaret traces how films—and the music highlighted in them—have evolved over the past one hundred years.
Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of Original Music Revue, A PLACE IN THE SUN: A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDERFlorida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of Original Music Revue, A PLACE IN THE SUN: A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER
January 24, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the extension of its high-energy Cabaret, A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, which is now held over through Sunday, April 2, 2023, in FST's Goldstein Cabaret.
share