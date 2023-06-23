Art Center Sarasota Receives Grant From Michael Saunders & Company Foundation For Its Free Youth Saturdays Program

Art Center Sarasota (ACS) received a $500 grant from the Michael Saunders & Company Foundation. The grant, which was sponsored by Linda Driggs, an artist and real estate agent with Michael Saunders & Company, will help fund the center’s fall Youth Saturdays, a free program that provides arts education and inspiration to youth ages 6-15. The weekly 3-hour sessions enable young people to learn about art, explore their creative sides, collaborate with other students, and have fun.

Kinsey Robb, Art Center Sarasota’s executive director, says it’s “exciting to see the many ways our members bring Art Center Sarasota's mission to their companies for funding opportunities. Linda is not only an advocate of the work we do in the community, she is also an Art Center Sarasota member, has taken a series of art classes at the Art Center, and is a talented artist in her own right. We are very honored to be the recipient of this MSC Foundation grant.”

Driggs says that she’s impressed with the Youth Saturdays program, which has given more than 600 students access to art instruction at no cost since the initiative was launched in 2022.

“I'm thrilled to show my support for this vital program,” says Driggs. “There's no denying the profound impact of art on children, as it enhances their lives and inspires them to create exciting projects and incredible masterpieces. It makes me wish I could turn back time and spend more time creating like a child again!”

Kinsey adds that the artistic and cultural contribution of the Youth Saturdays program is far-reaching and supports area artists and students. “Local artists teach the classes; high school students serve as teaching assistants; parents provide their children with a safe and fun way to produce art projects, and children get to explore their creativity in a non-judgmental environment that supports them and exposes them to a wide range of skills and experiences that contribute to their growth as members of the community.”

A MSC Foundation spokesperson explains that these grants are made possible through the generosity of the firm’s agents who choose to voluntarily donate a portion of their real estate commission on each transaction, and by staff members who choose to voluntarily contribute throughout the year. Grants are given to well-deserving organizations whose important work improves the quality of life along the Gulf Coast.

“Michael Sunders & Company is a leading force in the real estate industry here and its passion in giving back to the community through philanthropy, volunteerism, and grant funding further demonstrates their deep commitment to making our region one of best in the nation,” says Robb.

Art Center Sarasota is located at 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit Click Here or call 941-365-2032.