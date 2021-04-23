Ana Isabelle To Perform At Asolo Rep's Annual Gala May 1

Asolo Rep's Annual Gala: Sock Hop at the Drive-In will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Nathan Benderson Park, in an all-new socially distanced format.

The largest fundraiser of Asolo Rep's season, chaired by Mary Braxton-Joseph, Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, and Elisabeth Waters, will begin at 5pm with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a seated dinner, paddle raise, and performance, followed by live music and a drive-in "movie" featuring Asolo Rep's greatest moments - all from the safety and comfort of individual drive-in lots!

"We came up with this concept last summer during the shutdown. We didn't know what 2021 would look like, but we knew we wanted to do something that was most importantly safe, and also something that would bring back a sense of fun and nostalgia after the challenging year we've all had," said Asolo Rep Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood. "This year's theme celebrates the 1950s Sock Hop, so guests can expect rock and roll music, classic cars, poodle skirts, and an overall more casual vibe than in years past."

This year's guest artist is Ana Isabelle, currently gracing the theatre's outdoor Terrace Stage in the celebrated Ana Isabelle & Friends: Stand Back, Sarasota! concert, running through April 25. After her explosive performance as Eva Perón in Asolo Rep's Evita in 2017, Ana landed the role of Rosalia in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story; joined a veteran film cast in Imprisoned starring Laurence Fishburne; and co-starred in the remake of Coppola's Dementia 13. She is also a Puerto Rican music star who got her start when she won the hit Latin music reality television show Viva El Sueno. Since then, she has released three albums, with a fourth in development. The musical entertainment will also feature the Orlando-based 1950s 5-piece band Chrome '57.

All Gala proceeds will support the artists in Asolo Rep's 2020/21 season and its award-winning Education & Engagement programs, which help students develop an appreciation for the arts while gaining empathy and insight into the lives of others through experiencing, discussing and creating live theatre.

"Little did we know that just days after last year's Gala there would be a state-wide shutdown due to the onset of a global pandemic. Luckily, Asolo Rep was one of the first and only theatres in the country to be able to continue performing live this past year. And now they have developed a fun, unique and safe event for Asolo Rep supporters," said Gala Co-Chair Donna Koffman. "My co-chairs and I are honored and ecstatic to be a part of this evening. We hope you can join us for the Gala, in support of Asolo Rep's Education & Engagement programs."

The theatre is also promoting three online auction items including a private dinner for eight at Michael's Wine Cellar, as well as three raffle items including a 1950s movie night, a wine and lottery ticket basket and a collection of gift certificates to over 25 local arts organizations, restaurants and shops. Raffle tickets are $100 each or 3 for $250 and will be sold during the Gala and before the Gala at www.asolorep.org/annualgala. Raffle winners will be selected at random on the evening of the Gala. Gala attendance is not required to participate in the online auction and raffle.

There are still a limited number of tickets/tables available for the Gala. Tickets range from $400 - $1,000 and tables range from $4,000 - $10,000. For tickets and information, please contact Asolo Rep Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood at 941.351.9010 ext. 4712 or Laura_Wood@asolo.org. More information and online tickets are also available by visiting www.asolorep.org/annualgala.