All Star Children's Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

Byron Shinn brings 42 years of public accounting experience to the All Star team.

Mar. 17, 2023  
All Star Children's Foundation has welcomed a new member to its board of directors: Byron Shinn. Shinn is a partner with Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors, a nationally acclaimed accounting and advisory firm. He brings 42 years of public accounting experience to the All Star team.

Graci McGillicuddy, All Star's board chair, says, "Byron's compassion and commitment to helping abused and neglected children make him an amazing board member. He brings the same expertise and integrity to the board that he offers his clients. We are so excited to welcome him to the All Star team and we know we will do great things together for children in our community."

At Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI), Shinn provides professional and responsive services in the areas of internal audits, accounting, taxation and business consulting. He merged his own firm, Shinn & Co., with CRI in 2018. Prior to starting Shinn & Co in 1993, Shinn served top roles at CRI and Arthur Andersen. His involvement in the profession at the national level includes serving as vice chair of the AICPA Tax Practice and Procedures Committee, which works with the professions interface with the IRS. Shinn has also testified to Congress regarding the Taxpayer First Act of 2019 in front of the Ways and Means Committee and for S Corporation revisions in front of the Small Business Committee. He received his degree in accounting at the University of South Florida in 1979. Shinn serves on the boards of the EDC Sarasota; the Bradenton Area EDC; and the Florida Maritime Museum. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).

All Star's board of directors includes: Graci McGillicuddy, chair; Dennis McGillicuddy, vice chair; and Ashley Coone, Elaine Crouse, Dean Hautamaki, MD, FCCP, FACP, Noah Riner and Byron Shinn.

All Star Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to interrupting the intergenerational cycle of abuse and neglect with children and families in foster care. All Star's clinical team treats children and their families with trauma-informed, evidence-based therapies. Its five-acre Sarasota campus features six foster homes and a state-of-the-art clinical center. All Star also equips foster parents with training and skills to navigate the challenges of children who have been separated from their biological families. For more information, visit www.allstarchildren.org.



