All Star Children's Foundation Founder, Graci McGillicuddy, Honored As '100 Women To Know' In America

Graci McGillicuddy, an area philanthropist and founder of All Star Children's Foundation was honored as one of the "100 Women to Know," an award that recognizes top female leaders across America. McGillicuddy joined other high-achieving entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and philanthropists who were celebrated at the KNOW Women Summit in May at The Saguaro Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"These women exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious and continue to pour their energy back into their communities," said Sarah Benken, founder and CEO of The KNOW Women, a global women's group, at the event. She adds that 2022 honorees include leaders in business, healthcare, education, law, government, and more. Each woman has demonstrated exceptional achievement and dedication to her field.

"I am honored to be recognized with so many other outstanding women," says McGillicuddy. "Receiving this award shines a light on All Star Children's Foundation and the work we are doing to stop the cycle of inter-generational abuse and neglect. My greatest calling is to provide hope and healing to children and families in foster care".

McGillicuddy has been a committed child advocate since 1986 after reading an article about an 18-month-old baby who died after having been brutally abused. Unable to comprehend the atrocity, ending the cycle of child abuse became McGillicuddy life's calling. She has worked tirelessly to prevent child abuse and provide treatment and care for our community's most vulnerable children. McGillicuddy has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors for her outstanding leadership and dedication to helping keep all children safe and free from abuse. In November 2009, Senate President Jeff Atwater presented Graci with the Florida Senate's "Spirit of Service" Award, the highest honor bestowed on civilians, and in October 2014, she was presented with the "Lightning Community Hero" award by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik on behalf of the Lightning Foundation. The All Star Children's Foundation's Trauma-Informed Campus of Hope and Healing is the culmination of 36 years of an incredible journey of advocacy to make this a safer world for children.