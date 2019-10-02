ANTIGONE Kicks Off 2019-20 Conservatory Season

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory begins a new season with the classic Greek drama, Antigone, by Sophocles. Director of the Conservatory and the show, Greg Leaming, will put a modern spin on this ancient tale of right versus wrong. All twelve second-year students have a role in this show, playing from October 30 - November 17 in the Cook Theatre, with a pay-what-you-can (minimum $5) preview night on October 29.

Two brothers have divided the city of Thebes into a civil war that has resulted in both of their deaths. Sisters, Antigone and Ismene wish to honor their brothers but Creon, the new leader and Antigone's future father-in-law, has decided that only one brother, Eteocles,may be honored. Burial of the other brother, Polynices, is to be considered a crime. Antigone is faced with obeying the laws of the living or those of the dead, ultimately choosing to honor her dead brother and face Creon's punishment. This story pits ruler versus subject, man versus woman, and right versus wrong.

Conservatory director, Greg Leaming will direct Antigone, setting the play in a modern day post-war society. The themes transfer easily from the time of Sophocles into the world Leaming is building for this first show of the season. "The collision between loyalty to one's state and commitment to one's own personal morality couldn't be more timely than it is today," says Leaming. "The students are all thrilled to be investigating this issue and exploring these titanic characters!"

Antigone is one of the three Theban plays, written by Sophocles around 441 BC. It is the first written but the last in the order of events. Sophocles wrote over 120 plays in his life but only a handful have been preserved in entirety - Antigone is one of only seven that have survived. The Conservatory's production will present the issues through the lens of today, begging the question: to which are you loyal - your government or your beliefs?

The creative team includes scenic design by Jeffrey Weber, costumes by Sofia Gonzales, sound by Alex Pinchin, Vocal and Dialect coaching by Patricia Delorey, and movement by Eliza Ladd. Rachel Morris is the Stage Manager and first year student, Dayna Lee Palya will be her Assistant Stage Manager. First years will crew the show and each of the twelve second year students will appear onstage.

To purchase tickets to Antigone, call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, visit asolorep.org/Conservatory, or visit the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The box office is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM when there are no evening performances, and phone reservations close one hour before all performances.





