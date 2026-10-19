AMERICAN REBELS Will Open at Florida Studio Theatre
The original revue features Joe Casey, Andrew Harvey, Sarah Hund, and Devin McDuffy performing songs from Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson, and other American rebel artists.
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is proud to produce American Rebels, an original revue created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser. From “Born in the U.S.A.” to “Man in the Mirror,” this celebratory cabaret honors the iconic artists who used their music to challenge, inspire, and bring people together. Previews begin November 4, officially opening November 6, with performances through March 21, 2027, in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.
The American spirit has always been driven by those willing to question the status quo. Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention, inspired change, and gave voice to new generations. Featuring unforgettable songs like 'Blowin' in the Wind,' 'What's Going On,' 'The Gambler,' and 'True Colors,' this joyous musical journey celebrates the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries who helped shape the American story.
“American music has always reflected who we are as a country – our struggles, our triumphs, our differences, and our shared dreams,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST Executive Director. “Throughout our history, music has given us a way to challenge the status quo, speak out against injustice, celebrate our freedoms, and sometimes just have a little fun. American Rebels brings these songs together to tell the story of a country that has never been afraid to question itself, push boundaries, and always push for a better tomorrow.”
Lighting up the Goldstein Cabaret is FST fan-favorite Joe Casey*, who has appeared in 59th Street Bridge, Take It to the Limit, Blue Suede Shoes, American Pie, and more FST productions throughout the years. He is joined by Andrew Harvey, making his FST debut. Harvey’s recent credits include Once, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, and Come from Away.
Also returning is Sarah Hund*, here for her 12th show at FST. Last season, she appeared in both Lucky Stiff and Three Pianos. She reunites with Devin McDuffy for this production, who was also in Three Pianos last winter. Hund’s favorite credits include Into the Woods, Les Misérables, and 9 to 5 the Musical. McDuffy’s credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and The Wizard of Oz.
The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), Paolo Perez (Music Director), Christian “CC” Allen (Drums), Andrew Gray (Lighting Designer), Madison Queen (Costume Designer), Jesús Rivera (Sound Designer), and Katherine Dunham (Sound & Light Board Operator).
*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
Rock out with American Rebels from November 4, 2026, to March 21, 2027. Previews are November 4 and 5, with opening night on November 6, 2026. Single tickets start at $37.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
24 Hour Musical
Rise Above Performing Arts (1/02-1/02)
|
Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond
FST Court Cabaret (9/23-2/07)
|
Adagio for Strings
Holley Hall (10/29-10/29)
|
The Bully Pulpit
Florida Studio Theatre (12/09-2/14)
|
The Vampire Circus
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (10/25-10/25)
|
Stevie: A Stevie Wonder Revue
The Donelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (4/21-5/30)
|
Black Bastard
Urbanite Theatre (6/03-6/27)
|
How the Light Gets In
Florida Studio Theatre (4/07-5/23)
|
Kimberly Akimbo
Florida Studio Theatre (11/18-1/03)
|
The Addams Family
Rise Above Performing Arts (4/15-4/25)