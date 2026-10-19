AMERICAN REBELS Will Open at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is proud to produce American Rebels, an original revue created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser. From “Born in the U.S.A.” to “Man in the Mirror,” this celebratory cabaret honors the iconic artists who used their music to challenge, inspire, and bring people together. Previews begin November 4, officially opening November 6, with performances through March 21, 2027, in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.

The American spirit has always been driven by those willing to question the status quo. Celebrate the rebellious nature of America through the music of artists who challenged convention, inspired change, and gave voice to new generations. Featuring unforgettable songs like 'Blowin' in the Wind,' 'What's Going On,' 'The Gambler,' and 'True Colors,' this joyous musical journey celebrates the rebels, dreamers, and visionaries who helped shape the American story.

“American music has always reflected who we are as a country – our struggles, our triumphs, our differences, and our shared dreams,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST Executive Director. “Throughout our history, music has given us a way to challenge the status quo, speak out against injustice, celebrate our freedoms, and sometimes just have a little fun. American Rebels brings these songs together to tell the story of a country that has never been afraid to question itself, push boundaries, and always push for a better tomorrow.”

Lighting up the Goldstein Cabaret is FST fan-favorite Joe Casey*, who has appeared in 59th Street Bridge, Take It to the Limit, Blue Suede Shoes, American Pie, and more FST productions throughout the years. He is joined by Andrew Harvey, making his FST debut. Harvey’s recent credits include Once, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, and Come from Away.

Also returning is Sarah Hund*, here for her 12th show at FST. Last season, she appeared in both Lucky Stiff and Three Pianos. She reunites with Devin McDuffy for this production, who was also in Three Pianos last winter. Hund’s favorite credits include Into the Woods, Les Misérables, and 9 to 5 the Musical. McDuffy’s credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and The Wizard of Oz.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), Paolo Perez (Music Director), Christian “CC” Allen (Drums), Andrew Gray (Lighting Designer), Madison Queen (Costume Designer), Jesús Rivera (Sound Designer), and Katherine Dunham (Sound & Light Board Operator).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Rock out with American Rebels from November 4, 2026, to March 21, 2027. Previews are November 4 and 5, with opening night on November 6, 2026. Single tickets start at $37.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 39 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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