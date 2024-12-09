AESOP'S FABLES Comes to Florida Studio Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre will present Aesop’s Fables, part of its 2024-2025 Children’s Theatre Series. Adapted by Sarah Durham, this two-actor production debuts January 4 and runs through February 2 in FST’s Keating Theatre.

Experience beloved classics such as The Tortoise and the Hare and The Boy Who Cried Wolf like never before! Bursting with humor, hijinks, and timeless lessons, this interactive production engages audiences of all ages. Through vibrant performances and creative storytelling, FST’s talented duo brings Aesop’s unforgettable characters to life.

“Aesop’s fables are timeless — literally and figuratively,” said Ben Liebert, Creator and Director of Aesop’s Fables. “They wrap valuable life lessons in entertaining stories about tortoises, hares, boys crying wolf, and every creature under the sun. Our version, written by FST Improv mastermind Sarah Durham, is wacky, wild, and full of heart. What better way to share these morals and improve the world than through a fun time at the theatre!”

The production stars Julia Ruggirello and David Allsup, both members of FST’s Professional Training Program.

The creative team includes direction by Ben Liebert, additional music by Jim Prosser, scenic design by Nick Schons, costume design by Chelsea Allen and Rossitza Lovetcheva, lighting design by Kate Landry, sound design by Naomi Marin, and stage management by Kara Powell.

Aesop’s Fables is part of FST’s two-show Children’s Theatre Series subscription package. The package also includes The Flying Penguin & Other Winning Plays, a collection of award-winning plays by elementary school students worldwide.

