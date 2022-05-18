9 TO 5 Postponed at The Van Wezel

The tour of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 (May 2-3) has been postponed, and therefore, will no longer be included in the 2022-2023 Season Subscription Series. Patrons who have already reserved 9 to 5 in their 2022-2023 subscription package will be given the option to select another production in its place from the subscriber series or specials.

The Broadway Series includes the universal tale of fame, fortune and murder Chicago (November 29-30), the adored classic My Fair Lady (December 13-15), the beloved movie turned live production Legally Blonde (January 4-5) and the mesmerizing and powerful reinvention of Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour (January 10-12), which opens the new leg of the tour at the Van Wezel. The thrills of Broadway continue with the Sarasota premiere of Disney's Aladdin (January 24-29) and the long-awaited smash-hit Blue Man Group (January 31 - February 1), the ridiculously clever Tootsie (February 13-15), the wickedly funny Mean Girls (April 11-16) and the record-breaking and beloved multiple Tony Award®-winner Cats (April 18-20).

The Dance Series includes the widely acclaimed Momix: Alice (February 8), the universally renowned dance company Ailey II (February 23), and the fresh and vibrant Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh! (March 7) 50th anniversary show.

Subscriptions are currently available to order. Renewing subscribers, who renew by June 20, 2022, will be seated before any new subscribers. Subscribers enjoy benefits such as getting the best seats, ticket exchanges and discounts of up to 20%. Subscription packages are available for purchase online at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.