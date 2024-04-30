2024 HMTA Winner Chris Bush Visits Hermitage

The event is on Friday, June 7 at 6:30pm.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced “Standing at the Beach’s Edge: London to Sarasota” on Friday, June 7 at 6:30pm, presented on the Hermitage Beach. This newly added program features 2024 Hermitage Major Theater Award winner Chris Bush, an Olivier Award-winning playwright, lyricist, and theater maker based in the United Kingdom, in conversation with Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.
Bush’s impressive body of work includes the hit musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which recently won her an Olivier Award and a UK Theatre Award for Best Musical. Following sold-out runs at The National Theatre and Sheffield Theatres, the acclaimed production transferred to the West End earlier this year.
Bush has also received UK Theatre Awards for her shows Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World and The Assassination of Katie Hopkins. Raised in Sheffield, England, Chris Bush currently lives in London, and this will be her first trip to Sarasota.
