UCSB Department of Theater/Dance Will Perform THE THREEPENNY OPERA

The Department of Theater and Dance at the University of California, Santa Barbara will present Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s groundbreaking musical, The Threepenny Opera. This production (adapted by Simon Stephens -The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) is known for its darkly satirical commentary on capitalism, power, and corruption. It opens on November 15th, 2024, with performances running through November 23rd.

Directed by Annie Torsiglieri, this dynamic dark-comedy will transport audiences into a gritty underworld where the infamous antihero Macheath navigates the treacherous streets of the East End of London. Brecht’s biting lyrics, paired with Weill’s jazz-infused score, create a timeless exploration of societal inequities that remains as relevant today as it was at its 1928 premiere.

Torsiglieri says, “The Threepenny Opera challenges us to reflect on a world where desperate people are driven to survive, at all costs. Where ultimately, those with the MOST power are those who get to tell the story.”

This production showcases the talents of UCSB’s students, supported by a creative team including Brad Carroll (Music Director), Jim Connelly (Music Improvisor), Christina McCarthy (Choreography), and designers Alexa Behm (Costume Design), Darren McCroom (Lighting Design), and Fred Kinney (Scenic Design).

The Threepenny Opera features beloved songs like “Mack the Knife” and “Pirate Jenny,” and continues to captivate audiences with its sharp, unapologetic social critique and unsettling comedy.

