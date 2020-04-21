UC Santa Barbara's Department of Theater and Dance Makes Masks For Health Care Workers

Noozhawk has reported that UC Santa Barbara's Department of Theater and Dance is working to make masks for health care workers.

With classes now being held online and live performances on campus canceled, Denise Umland and Lillian Hannahs, jumped into action.

The pair so far have made more than 200 masks, most of which were delivered to VNA Health and Cottage Hospital. Others will go to Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC). Each organization will receive more as Hannahs and Umland continue to work.

Umland shared: "I contacted my friend at Cottage Hospital and Daniel reached out to his contacts, and that is how we started...Initially, Lillian and I both had separately chosen the mask pattern that was designed by a nurse who sews. I think we both felt she knew the best way to construct the most useful mask. They can be used on its own, or over an N95 to prolong its usefulness."

