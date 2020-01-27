The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Theatre Group at SBCC continues the 19/20 season with the touching play THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, a play by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon, February 26-March 14, 2020 in the Garvin Theatre, directed by Katie Laris.



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a play told from the perspective of a 15 year old boy, Christopher Boone, who describes himself as a "mathematician with some behavioral difficulties" living in Wiltshire, England. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. When Christopher discovers the dead body of his neighbor's dog, Wellington, speared with a garden fork, and finds himself under suspicion, he is determined to find out what happened. He overcomes his fears and difficulties to set off on a rather perilous adventure to uncover the mystery behind the murdered dog and the truth of his own unique life story.

Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time will feature Joseph Beck, Clare Carey, Peter Crawford, Steven Robert Davenport, Samantha Eve, Marion Freitag, Felicia Hall, Brian Harwell, Frances Manthorpe, Will Muse, Daniel Sabraw and Tiffany Story.



Performances will be February 28-March 14, 2020, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on February 26 & 27 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, March 1, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.





