Santa Barbara Symphony Honors Medical Community With Next Livestream

Continuing to build on the momentum of 2020, the Santa Barbara Symphony is one of a small handful of orchestras that has found a way to return safely back on stage together - for the moment without live audiences. The Santa Barbara Symphony's historic season continues this month, with "Santa Barbara Celebration," on Saturday, February 27 (with a rebroadcast on Sunday, February 28).

By shining the light on individuals and music that make Santa Barbara so special, Santa Barbara Celebration continues the focus and theme of the symphony's "Spotlight on Santa Barbara 2020-21 Season." In the spirit of promoting good health in 2021, this performance also honors Santa Barbara's medical community by highlighting the musical talents from Santa Barbara, including some of its local physician musicians who will perform alongside members of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

"Music and healing have been linked throughout history, and now more than ever, it feels vital to illuminate that connection and celebrate it," shared Maestro Nir Kabaretti. "The Greek god Apollo was not only god of the sun but also the god of healing and music. The skills developed in musical training-listening, collaboration, empathy, attention to detail-are skills that are equally critical in the practice of medicine. There is a dedication to excellence and lifelong commitment to practice in both medicine and music, which together, can enhance and transform a life!"

For this exceptional Santa Barbara-focused performance, Kabaretti returns to the podium to lead Santa Barbara Symphony musicians and guest soloists on a socially-distanced stage.

Symphony Board Chair Janet Garufis will lead a conversation with Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Sansum Clinic, and Ron Werft, President & CEO of Cottage Health, about the connections between music and healing. Home viewers will enjoy a dynamic musical program of classical music featuring Beethoven's Romance in F Major with Concertmaster Jessica Guideri, the beautiful "Elvira Madigan" movement of Mozart's Piano Concerto No 21 with award-winning pianist and local ophthalmology specialist Dr. Toni Meyers (sister of acclaimed violinist Anne Akiko Meyers), Mozart's Symphony No. 29, "State Street" from Bramwell Tovey's "Santa Barbara Sonata," and Russian physician and composer Alexander Borodin's Nocturno. Physician musicians performing with the orchestra, including Dr. John Zemjanis from Carpinteria, who plays the violin, along with additional physician-musicians to be announced.

"We thank the Santa Barbara Symphony for honoring our local medical community, and recognizing the critical work, dedication, and bravery of our healthcare workers," said Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Sansum Clinic. "Music has long been a conduit to healing, and in what is a tremendously difficult year for everyone, the Symphony's message through music is more powerful and appreciated than ever, and one we can all surely benefit from."

This performance will be recorded live on a socially-distanced stage, without an audience, following COVID protocols. The concert will be delivered straight to audiences through the Symphony's new digital streaming format on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 7:00 pm, Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 3:00 pm, and then available on-demand for 30 days for ticket holders.

Virtual tickets to Santa Barbara Celebration start at just $43 per household with a series subscription and includes a one-time link that provides access to both the livestream and on-demand access for 30 days after the premiere broadcast.

Guests are invited to tune in Saturday at 6:30 pm (2:30 pm on Sunday) to enjoy a pre-show featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and more. The Symphony has partnered once again with DUO Catering who will offer a Symphony-inspired dinner menu and Signature Symphony cocktail, available for delivery and takeout, for guests to enjoy "an evening out" from the comfort of their home.

During COVID-19, the loss of revenue has been significant, and the Symphony is grateful to the community for their generous financial support. "Santa Barbara Celebration" is made possible by the 2020/21 Corporate Season Sponsor: Montecito Bank & Trust, the Grand Venue Sponsor: The Granada Theatre, Season Sponsors: Sarah & Roger Chrisman, and Selection Sponsor: Susan Aberle.

For full details about the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2020-21 season, please click here.


