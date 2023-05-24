Santa Barbara Symphony Celebrates Sinatra in Season Finale

The Santa Barbara Symphony joins with critically-acclaimed singer, pianist, and songwriter Tony DeSare in a dazzling performance of Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits for its 70th Anniversary season finale. An Evening with Sinatra is one-night-only, on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre.

Travel back to a time when swing was king and crooners ruled. Music & Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti will lead the orchestra in beloved songs like “I’ve Got the World on a String”, “My Way”, “Come Fly with Me”, “Night and Day”, and many more. Often called “two parts Frank Sinatra and one part Billy Joel,” Tony DeSare brings a fresh take on old-school class in this outstanding, critically acclaimed tribute.

An Evening with Sinatra will have audiences humming along, sipping festive cocktails, and capturing memories at the Supper Club-themed selfie station. Grab some gloves and sequins, don a fedora, and dress to impress for an evening as unforgettable as “ol’ blue eyes” himself!

“We are excited to close this milestone season with such a special tribute concert, honoring the legendary Frank Sinatra,” shared Kabaretti. “Our intention this season was to create unique symphonic experiences with audiences across an expansive range of musical genres – from Jazz, pop, film scores, theater, and even the art of Chumash spoken word. We are honored to have shared this season with you, and thank you for your continued support of the Santa Barbara Symphony!”

Tony DeSare performs with infectious joy, wry playfulness, and robust musicality. Named Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat Magazine, DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas and headlining major symphony orchestras, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old-school class around the globe.

DeSare is also an accomplished award-winning composer. He not only won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest, but has written the theme song for the motion picture, My Date With Drew, several broadcast commercials, and has scored five films.

An Evening with Sinatra is generously supported by Principal Concert Sponsor, Dan & Meg Burnham, and Artist Sponsor, Anne F. Sage & Jesse D. Sgro.

Tickets for An Evening with Sinatra can be purchased online Click Here.