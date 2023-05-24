Santa Barbara Symphony Celebrates Sinatra in Season Finale

An Evening with Sinatra is one-night-only, on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. 

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Jonathan Fox Departs Ensemble Theatre Company Photo 2 Jonathan Fox Departs Ensemble Theatre Company
Tony Award-Winning Best Musical THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes To Santa Barbara Next Weekend! Photo 3 Tony Award-Winning Best Musical THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes To Santa Barbara Next Weekend!
UCLA Center for the Art of Performance Names Edgar Miramontes New Executive And Artistic D Photo 4 UCLA Center for the Art of Performance Names Edgar Miramontes New Executive And Artistic Director

Santa Barbara Symphony Celebrates Sinatra in Season Finale

The Santa Barbara Symphony joins with critically-acclaimed singer, pianist, and songwriter Tony DeSare in a dazzling performance of Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits for its 70th Anniversary season finale. An Evening with Sinatra is one-night-only, on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. 

Travel back to a time when swing was king and crooners ruled. Music & Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti will lead the orchestra in beloved songs like “I’ve Got the World on a String”, “My Way”, “Come Fly with Me”, “Night and Day”, and many more. Often called “two parts Frank Sinatra and one part Billy Joel,” Tony DeSare brings a fresh take on old-school class in this outstanding, critically acclaimed tribute. 

An Evening with Sinatra will have audiences humming along, sipping festive cocktails, and capturing memories at the Supper Club-themed selfie station. Grab some gloves and sequins, don a fedora, and dress to impress for an evening as unforgettable as “ol’ blue eyes” himself! 

“We are excited to close this milestone season with such a special tribute concert, honoring the legendary Frank Sinatra,” shared Kabaretti. “Our intention this season was to create unique symphonic experiences with audiences across an expansive range of musical genres – from Jazz, pop, film scores, theater, and even the art of Chumash spoken word. We are honored to have shared this season with you, and thank you for your continued support of the Santa Barbara Symphony!”

Tony DeSare performs with infectious joy, wry playfulness, and robust musicality. Named Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat Magazine, DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas and headlining major symphony orchestras, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old-school class around the globe.

DeSare is also an accomplished award-winning composer. He not only won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest, but has written the theme song for the motion picture, My Date With Drew, several broadcast commercials, and has scored five films.

An Evening with Sinatra is generously supported by Principal Concert Sponsor, Dan & Meg Burnham, and Artist Sponsor, Anne F. Sage & Jesse D. Sgro.

Tickets for An Evening with Sinatra can be purchased online Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND World Premiere & More Set for Ensemble Theatre Company 2 Photo
ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND World Premiere & More Set for Ensemble Theatre Company 2023-2024 Season

Ensemble Theatre Company has announced its 2023-2024, 45th season of shows. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

The Theatre Group at SBCC Opens 2023-24 Season With GUYS AND DOLLS Photo
The Theatre Group at SBCC Opens 2023-24 Season With GUYS AND DOLLS

The Theatre Group at SBCC presents its 2023-24 theatre season beginning in July with the classic musical GUYS AND DOLLS.

UCLA Center for the Art of Performance Names Edgar Miramontes New Executive And Artistic D Photo
UCLA Center for the Art of Performance Names Edgar Miramontes New Executive And Artistic Director

UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture Dean Brett Steele has announced the appointment of Edgar Miramontes to the position of executive and artistic director of UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA), effective August 2023. Miramontes comes to CAP UCLA from REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater), a multidisciplinary center for innovative visual, performing, and media arts founded by California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), where he has served as deputy executive director and curator since 2019, and associate director from 2013-2019.

Jonathan Fox Departs Ensemble Theatre Company Photo
Jonathan Fox Departs Ensemble Theatre Company

The Board of Directors of Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has announced the departure of the Company’s Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox, as of June 30, 2023. Jonathan has held the position since 2006 when ETC performed in the Alhacama Theatre and he will be overseeing and directing Seared, the final production of ETC’s 44th Season, playing from June 8 to 25.


More Hot Stories For You

Santa Barbara Symphony Celebrates Sinatra in Season FinaleSanta Barbara Symphony Celebrates Sinatra in Season Finale
ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND World Premiere & More Set for Ensemble Theatre Company 2023-2024 SeasonALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND World Premiere & More Set for Ensemble Theatre Company 2023-2024 Season
The Theatre Group at SBCC Opens 2023-24 Season With GUYS AND DOLLSThe Theatre Group at SBCC Opens 2023-24 Season With GUYS AND DOLLS
UCLA Center for the Art of Performance Names Edgar Miramontes New Executive And Artistic DirectorUCLA Center for the Art of Performance Names Edgar Miramontes New Executive And Artistic Director

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seared
The New Vic (6/08-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kennedy Space Center Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seared
The New Vic (6/08-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You